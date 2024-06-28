Sports

Former soccer player Landry N'Guemo dies at 38

  by Web Desk
  • June 28, 2024
 Former Celtic player Landry N'Guemo died at the age of 38 in a tragic road accident. 

According to Sky News, the Celtics issued a statement over the tragic loss of their former player. 

The Celtics statement read, “Everyone at Celtic Football Club is shocked and saddened at the news of Landry N'Guemo's passing at the young age of 38.”

It further added, “The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the club are with Landry's family and friends at this sad time.”

He made 43 appearances for the Celtics in the 2009–10 season. 

N'Guemo, after retirement, returned to the French Club Nancy to coach the under-16 team. 

Cameroonian football chiefs also released a statement confirming that the player died on Thursday, June 26. 

It said, “The Cameroonian Football Federation has just learned the tragic news of the passing of former Indomitable Lion Landry Nguemo in a traffic accident. Nguemo, who was a key player for the Cameroonian national team from 2006 to 2014 and a former member of Girondins de Bordeaux, will be remembered for his contributions to football.”

"FECAFOOT extends its deepest condolences to his family, friends, and the entire football community,” it added. 

Moreover, Nguemo won the French League Cup with Nancy in 2006.


