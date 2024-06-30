Royal

King Charles rivals Meghan Markle’s brand by launching pet products

King Charles has ‘sworn’ to beat Meghan Markle

  by Web Desk
  June 30, 2024


King Charles has crossed swords with Meghan Markle’s brand, American Riviera Orchard, by bringing out his own business that offers a range of similar goods.

He has recently introduced a set of pet products, which happen to be something the Duchess of Sussex aimed to launch as well.

For now, American Riviera Orchard is focusing on jams and fruits, but insiders revealed that it will soon whip out other home items, like cutlery, cookbooks, and home décor.

This also includes commodities for pets, albeit King Charles has seemingly “sworn” to beat Meghan Markle at this game, too, by unveiling his pet offerings before her!

As reported by The Sun, Your Majesty’s animal royalty accessories have a “bowl with gold trimmings and a crown.”

There are china bowls featuring 22-carat gold edgings, bandanas, bow ties, and coats.

A pink bone designed by Rory Hutton is priced at £19.96 that comes with a huge Buckingham Palace label embossed on it.

Then, there are £90 worth of hampers made to ensure “the best dressed four-legged friend.”

While Meghan Markle has spent months preparing for the launch of American Riviera Orchard, King Charles kept everything a secret and suddenly pitched his goods in a surprise move against her.

