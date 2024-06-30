Sports

PM Narendra Modi Congratulates team India on T20 World Cup win

India has emerged as the champion of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024

  June 30, 2024
India has emerged as the champion of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, defeating South Africa by 7 runs at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on Saturday, June 29.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Team India on their achievement.

He posted on his social media account X (formerly Twitter), saying, "CHAMPIONS! Our team brings the T20 World Cup home in STYLE! We are proud of the Indian Cricket Team. This match was HISTORIC."

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also extended his congratulations, saying, "Congratulations to Team India on a spectacular World Cup victory and a phenomenal performance throughout the tournament!"

In the final match, Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bat first. 

India set a formidable target of 177 runs for the loss of 7 wickets, marking the highest-ever total in a men's T20 World Cup final. South Africa, despite their efforts, could only manage 169 runs for the loss of 8 wickets.

This victory secured India's second T20 World Cup title, the first being in 2007. 

The Men in Blue maintained a flawless winning streak throughout the tournament.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli, named Player of the Match for his crucial 76 runs off 59 balls, announced his retirement from T20I cricket shortly after the win.

Kohli said, "This was my last T20 World Cup, and this is exactly what we wanted to achieve."

India's triumph is celebrated as a significant achievement, joining England and the West Indies in winning the T20 World Cup twice.

