India qualifies for T20 World Cup after a decade

India won the 2007 T20 World Cup trophy after beating Pakistan in the finals

  • June 28, 2024
India has qualified for the T20 World Cup finals after almost a decade, beating England by 68 runs on Thursday, June 27.

The Men in Blue have taken revenge for the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-finals they lost to England after defeating them easily in 2024’s semi-finals at the Providence Stadium in the Guyana West Indies.

English skipper Joe Buttler invited India to bat first after winning the toss. Rohit Sharma XI posted a total of 171 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in 20 overs. The Indian skipper was the highest run scorer for the team in the first inning, making 57 runs off 39 balls.

Moreover, the clinical performance of the Indian bowlers, especially spinners, bowled out England on 103 runs in just 16.4 overs.

After winning a ticket to the finale, Sharma said, “It’s very satisfying to win this game. We worked really hard as a unit to come through this stage, and to win this game like that was a great effort from everybody.”

He added, “If we bat well and understand the conditions well, then we will get a good score, and that’s exactly what happened. We got to 170, which I thought was a very good score on that pitch, and the bowlers were outstanding.”

Meanwhile, Buttler, at the post-match ceremony, asserted, “India outplayed us. We let them get 20–25 runs too many on a challenging surface. They outplayed us and deserved the win.”

Sports News

Phil Foden returns to Germany for Euro 2024 after birth of third child
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with family after Portugal's shock defeat to Georgia
Antonio Brown throws crude slurs at Jared McCain during NBA Draft
South Africa reach T20 World Cup finals with historic win against Afghanistan
Australian Olympics winner swimmer Campbell announces retirement
Real Madrid’s Nacho Fernandez leaves team after 23 years
T20 World Cup semi-finals match officials' names reveal: Find out
Roman Reigns' dad Sika Anoa'i leaves wrestling world mourning at age 79
Kai Havertz under fire as fans push for national team exit
David Warner's international cricket career ends as Australia exits T20 World Cup
Australia's T20 semi-final dreams shattered by historic Afghanistan win
Lionel Messi celebrates 37th birthday with Argentinian teammates