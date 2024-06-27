World

Here's what polls say about Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer final debate

Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer faced off for the final time before the general elections

  June 27, 2024
Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer faced off for the final time before the general elections
Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer faced off for the final time before the general elections 

Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer had a final face-off before the July 4 general elections on Wednesday, June 26, in the BBC's leaders debate. 

Newsreader and journalist Mishal Husain hosted the fiery debate that took place at Nottingham Trent University. 

YouGov, after the debate between Conservatives and Labour leaders, announced the poll results that show what voters think about both of the leaders performances. 

According to the YouGov polls of 1,716 viewers, 47% of the viewers believe that Sunak won the debate, while the same percentage of the viewers think that Starmer won the debate. The rest of the 6% did not know who performed well. 

When asked specifically, 50% said Starmer was more trustworthy compared with 38% for Sunak. 

Moreover, 42% find Starmer prime ministerial, while 41% think the same about Sunak. 

Except for the tax and immigration issues, Starmer has an edge over Sunak on the topics of welfare and benefits, the economy, and Britain's relationship with the EU. 

Additionally, the polling for the general elections will be closed at 10 p.m. on July 4, and after the overnight process of counting, the results are expected to be announced on Friday morning. 

