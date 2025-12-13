World
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
World

Social Media star Brie Bird passes away at 9 after battling with cancer

Brie was diagnosed with final stage neuroblastoma in 2020, following a discovery of an 8-centimeter tumor in her abdomen

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Social Media star Brie Bird passes away at 9 after battling with cancer
Social Media star Brie Bird passes away at 9 after battling with cancer

Brielle "Brie” Bird, a young social media star who was combating stage 4 neuroblastoma, has passed away at the age of 9.

Taking to Instagram, On December 11, Brie’s family confirmed her tragic death with hundreds of thousands of followers.

In an emotional post, her family described Brie as a source of light and inspiration, stating her purpose on earth had been fulfilled and that they would continue sharing her story.

They captioned, “You did everything with grace.”


In 2020, Brie was diagnosed with final stage neuroblastoma, following a discovery of an 8-centimeter tumor in her abdomen and cancer that had spread to her back.

In 2022, she recovered from the disease and was declared cancer-free; however, the disease returned in January 2024.

In early July 2025, Brie entered hospice care after bearing years of treatment and pain.

Her mother, Kendra, shared that Brie chose to stay home, as she found more comfort at staying home instead of continuous hospital visits.

During her final months, Brie’s fans showered immense support and love. In August, Ariana Grande surprised her with a care package inspired by Wicked, including gifts and a personal video message appreciating her immense courage and strength.

Shortly after the post went viral, her fans and followers expressed sorrow and showed support towards family.

A fan wrote, “My heart is heavy and my prayers are strong. Love you all so much. Brielle is free and still accomplishing her mission.”

“I’m praying for you and your family at this time. Your strength and willingness to share your story has touched so many,” another fan commented.

Brie’s heartfelt journey touched millions and left a lasting impact on her followers who remained her constant support throughout her journey.

Top 10 countries to start new life abroad in 2026

Top 10 countries to start new life abroad in 2026
Places on earth under constant surveillance 24/7: From The White House to NORAD

Places on earth under constant surveillance 24/7: From The White House to NORAD
UK braces for 'danger to life' weather as met office issues heavy rain warning

UK braces for 'danger to life' weather as met office issues heavy rain warning
Kerri Aherne charged with attempted murder after NYC Macy's stabbing incident

Kerri Aherne charged with attempted murder after NYC Macy's stabbing incident
Epstein new estate photos spark controversy, Trump calls it ‘no big deal’

Epstein new estate photos spark controversy, Trump calls it ‘no big deal’
Viral '6-7' trend forces fast food chain to remove 67 from order systems

Viral '6-7' trend forces fast food chain to remove 67 from order systems
White House faces lawsuit over Trump’s planned East Wing ballroom

White House faces lawsuit over Trump’s planned East Wing ballroom
Antarctica’s Doomsday Glacier shows collapse risk with hundreds of earthquakes

Antarctica’s Doomsday Glacier shows collapse risk with hundreds of earthquakes
Joanna Trollope, best-selling UK author dies at 82

Joanna Trollope, best-selling UK author dies at 82
Prada launches 'Made in India' Kolhapuri sandals after past controversy

Prada launches 'Made in India' Kolhapuri sandals after past controversy
Time magazine slammed for 'ruining' iconic art piece with AI leaders

Time magazine slammed for 'ruining' iconic art piece with AI leaders
6.7-magnitude quake in northeast Japan triggers new tsunami advisory

6.7-magnitude quake in northeast Japan triggers new tsunami advisory

Latest News

Social Media star Brie Bird passes away at 9 after battling with cancer

Social Media star Brie Bird passes away at 9 after battling with cancer
Princess Charlene steps into new role after 'special' Christmas celebrations

Princess Charlene steps into new role after 'special' Christmas celebrations
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's children at risk of losing key ties permanently?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's children at risk of losing key ties permanently?
Top 10 countries to start new life abroad in 2026

Top 10 countries to start new life abroad in 2026