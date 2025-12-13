Social Media star Brie Bird passes away at 9 after battling with cancer

Brielle "Brie” Bird, a young social media star who was combating stage 4 neuroblastoma, has passed away at the age of 9.
Taking to Instagram, On December 11, Brie’s family confirmed her tragic death with hundreds of thousands of followers.
In an emotional post, her family described Brie as a source of light and inspiration, stating her purpose on earth had been fulfilled and that they would continue sharing her story.
They captioned, “You did everything with grace.”
In 2020, Brie was diagnosed with final stage neuroblastoma, following a discovery of an 8-centimeter tumor in her abdomen and cancer that had spread to her back.
In 2022, she recovered from the disease and was declared cancer-free; however, the disease returned in January 2024.
In early July 2025, Brie entered hospice care after bearing years of treatment and pain.
Her mother, Kendra, shared that Brie chose to stay home, as she found more comfort at staying home instead of continuous hospital visits.
During her final months, Brie’s fans showered immense support and love. In August, Ariana Grande surprised her with a care package inspired by Wicked, including gifts and a personal video message appreciating her immense courage and strength.
Shortly after the post went viral, her fans and followers expressed sorrow and showed support towards family.
A fan wrote, “My heart is heavy and my prayers are strong. Love you all so much. Brielle is free and still accomplishing her mission.”
“I’m praying for you and your family at this time. Your strength and willingness to share your story has touched so many,” another fan commented.
Brie’s heartfelt journey touched millions and left a lasting impact on her followers who remained her constant support throughout her journey.