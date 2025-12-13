World
  • By Fatima Nadeem
World

Shotton Colliery Christmas tree vandalism: Two men arrested over damage

Shotton Colliery Christmas tree was a memorial for World War One soldiers

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Shotton Colliery Christmas tree vandalism: Two men arrested over damage
Shotton Colliery Christmas tree vandalism: Two men arrested over damage

Two men have been arrested after a cherished Christmas tree in Shotton Colliery, County Durham was cut down just hours after its lights were switched on.

The tree, which had grown from a small sapling into a large fixture over more than a decade was felled on Wednesday night.

"The men, aged 23 and 26, have been taken into police custody where they will be interviewed by officers," the force said on Facebook.

The police said they were "in the process of charging and remanding a 26-year-old male with criminal damage to the tree."

You Might Like:

However, a 23-year-old has since been released for now but remains under police investigation.

The Christmas tree was a memorial for World War One soldiers. Steve Maitland, chairman of the Shotton Residents Association, explained that local people were preparing a sleeve for the tree’s base so it could be reinstalled quickly in time for Christmas, as per BBC.

He also expressed frustration saying that those who cut down the tree likely did not understand its historical significance and the emotional value it holds for the community.

Maitland called the attack "mindless vandalism" but said he could not "turn the clock back."

Zoe Ball bids farewell as Emma Willis joins BBC Radio 2

Zoe Ball bids farewell as Emma Willis joins BBC Radio 2
Nelson house fire and garden explosion claim two lives

Nelson house fire and garden explosion claim two lives
Social Media star Brie Bird passes away at 9 after battling with cancer

Social Media star Brie Bird passes away at 9 after battling with cancer
Top 10 countries to start new life abroad in 2026

Top 10 countries to start new life abroad in 2026
Places on earth under constant surveillance 24/7: From The White House to NORAD

Places on earth under constant surveillance 24/7: From The White House to NORAD
UK braces for 'danger to life' weather as met office issues heavy rain warning

UK braces for 'danger to life' weather as met office issues heavy rain warning
Kerri Aherne charged with attempted murder after NYC Macy's stabbing incident

Kerri Aherne charged with attempted murder after NYC Macy's stabbing incident
Epstein new estate photos spark controversy, Trump calls it ‘no big deal’

Epstein new estate photos spark controversy, Trump calls it ‘no big deal’
Viral '6-7' trend forces fast food chain to remove 67 from order systems

Viral '6-7' trend forces fast food chain to remove 67 from order systems
White House faces lawsuit over Trump’s planned East Wing ballroom

White House faces lawsuit over Trump’s planned East Wing ballroom
Antarctica’s Doomsday Glacier shows collapse risk with hundreds of earthquakes

Antarctica’s Doomsday Glacier shows collapse risk with hundreds of earthquakes
Joanna Trollope, best-selling UK author dies at 82

Joanna Trollope, best-selling UK author dies at 82

Latest News

Amanda Seyfried, Selena Gomez steal spotlight at new film’s screening in LA

Amanda Seyfried, Selena Gomez steal spotlight at new film’s screening in LA
Selena Quintanilla's dad, Abraham Quintanilla passes away at 86

Selena Quintanilla's dad, Abraham Quintanilla passes away at 86
Shotton Colliery Christmas tree vandalism: Two men arrested over damage

Shotton Colliery Christmas tree vandalism: Two men arrested over damage
Andrew avoids police troubles over Virginia Giuffre investigation claims

Andrew avoids police troubles over Virginia Giuffre investigation claims