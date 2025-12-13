Two men have been arrested after a cherished Christmas tree in Shotton Colliery, County Durham was cut down just hours after its lights were switched on.
The tree, which had grown from a small sapling into a large fixture over more than a decade was felled on Wednesday night.
"The men, aged 23 and 26, have been taken into police custody where they will be interviewed by officers," the force said on Facebook.
The police said they were "in the process of charging and remanding a 26-year-old male with criminal damage to the tree."
However, a 23-year-old has since been released for now but remains under police investigation.
The Christmas tree was a memorial for World War One soldiers. Steve Maitland, chairman of the Shotton Residents Association, explained that local people were preparing a sleeve for the tree’s base so it could be reinstalled quickly in time for Christmas, as per BBC.
He also expressed frustration saying that those who cut down the tree likely did not understand its historical significance and the emotional value it holds for the community.
Maitland called the attack "mindless vandalism" but said he could not "turn the clock back."