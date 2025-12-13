Top 10 countries to start new life abroad in 2026

Are you also thinking about moving abroad in 2026 but are confused about which countries are best for expats?
The International Living 2026 Global Retirement Index helps answer that.
The report surveys expatriates to rank the best countries for a fulfilling life overseas, considering factors like living costs, healthcare, climate, visa rules and how easy it is to settle into local life.
It is pertinent to note that although it's called the Global Retirement Index, the ranking is also useful for younger people seeking a different lifestyle, including remote workers, employees and families.
Its data combines both official data and firsthand reports from expats living in each country to provide practical, real-world information rather than relying solely on online opinions.
Remarkably, this year's Index is dominated by European countries with Greece, Portugal, Italy, France and Spain all ranking in the top 10.
Greece has claimed the No. 1 spot on International Living's list for the first time ever.
Its improved economy, good and affordable healthcare, accessible residency options and lower cost of living helped it earn the top sport on the 2026 index.
World’s top 10 best countries to live in 2026 include
1. Greece
2. Panama
3. Costa Rica
4. Portugal
5. Mexico
6. Italy
7. France
8. Spain
9. Thailand
10. Malaysia