A tragic incident occurred in Nelson, Caerphilly county on Saturday, December 13 where a house fire and a garden explosion led to the deaths of two people.
As per multiple reports, emergency services from the South Wales and Rescue Service were called to the scene around 18:10 GMT but despite their swift response, the property on Heol Fawr was left badly damaged by the fire.
Gwent Police confirmed that two people were pronounced dead at the scene and their family have been informed.
On Saturday afternoon, the road near the incident remained closed with a cordon while fire service and forensic teams continued their work at the scene.
The Nearby residents were instructed to keep their doors and windows closed to stay safe from potential dangers like smoke or harmful fumes from the fire and explosion.
In a statement issued on Friday evening, Gwent Police said, “Officers and firefighters from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service are at the scene of a fire at a property in Heol Fawr, Nelson," as per The Independent.
It added, “Diversions are in place to ensure your safety. Please find an alternative route for your journey."
According to the councillor, this is the most serious house fire he has seen in the 20 years he has lives in Nelson.