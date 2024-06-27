Kenya Moore breaks silence on ‘RHOA’ suspension and alleged photo scandal

Kenya Moore, the former star of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, has finally broken her silence on her suspension from the reality show and the alleged photo scandal.
Moore took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to share a carousel of photos of her and her 5-year-old daughter, Brooklyn, enjoying vacation in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
In the caption, she thanked her fans for their support in her recent troubles and hinted at a "non-toxic" new chapter in her life.
She also addressed the allegations that she shared explicit images of cast member Brittany Eady at her hair salon opening party.
“My heart is full and my conscience is clear. So many false claims hiding behind anonymous sources. All this conversation and no facts being reported. If a claim or source was valid, would they need to hide?” she penned.
Moore further gave update on her recent life, writing, “My life is blessed. My daughter and I will continue to thrive in a nontoxic environment where we feel appreciated and most importantly, protected.”
RHOA former star also denied the allegations, noting, “The rumors and narrative about me randomly showing nudes or revenge p is 1000% untrue. I have proof and will share soon.”
Moreover, Kenya Moore has been suspended from the show indefinitely from The Real Housewives of Atlanta, which is currently filming its 16th season.