Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's new trip becomes 'nightmare' for royal family

Prince Harry is seemingly planning a trip to UK to reconcile with the Royal family

  • by Web Desk
  • June 27, 2024
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly becoming Buckingham Palace’s “nightmare” by going on a tour to Australia.

When the Sussexes spend three days in Nigeria like renowned celebrities, Harry decided to often embark on such adventures.

A royal editor, Tom Sykes, told Daily Express US, “Buckingham Palace would prefer that Harry and Meghan retire into quiet obscurity, but that is not going to happen. They are private citizens so they cannot be banned from going or not going anywhere.”

“The idea of Harry and Meghan going on a world tour, to Australia or anywhere else, is the stuff of nightmares for Buckingham Palace because it effectively sets up a rival royal court,” he explained.

The Spare author and the Suits star are now private citizens so they cannot be banned from going or not going anywhere.

Tom revealed, "But practically speaking they would not be able to do a quasi royal tour of Australia because the Australian government would not facilitate it."

Furthermore, Prince Harry is reportedly planning a trip to the UK to mend ties with the royal family.

Prince Harry’s rift with Princess Diana’s family laid bare
Prince Harry talks of ‘sadness that eats away’ in heart wrenching new interview
Taylor Swift’s beau Travis Kelce sends strong message to Prince William
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face obstacles in their trip to Australia
Prince Harry's heartfelt interaction in video comforting woman over grief: Watch
Kate Middleton gets snubbed by Prince William for Holyrood Week plan
Prince William takes firm stand on forgiveness stance with Prince Harry
Did Taylor Swift make Prince William 'bend the knee' for her? Find out
King Charles snubbed Duchess Sophie during Emperor Naruhito visit
Princess Eugenie raises awareness with poignant message on Scoliosis Day
Prince Harry plans to end rift with Princess Kate amid royal feud
King Charles steps down from distinguished position