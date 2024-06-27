Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's new trip becomes 'nightmare' for royal family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly becoming Buckingham Palace’s “nightmare” by going on a tour to Australia.
When the Sussexes spend three days in Nigeria like renowned celebrities, Harry decided to often embark on such adventures.
A royal editor, Tom Sykes, told Daily Express US, “Buckingham Palace would prefer that Harry and Meghan retire into quiet obscurity, but that is not going to happen. They are private citizens so they cannot be banned from going or not going anywhere.”
“The idea of Harry and Meghan going on a world tour, to Australia or anywhere else, is the stuff of nightmares for Buckingham Palace because it effectively sets up a rival royal court,” he explained.
The Spare author and the Suits star are now private citizens so they cannot be banned from going or not going anywhere.
Tom revealed, "But practically speaking they would not be able to do a quasi royal tour of Australia because the Australian government would not facilitate it."
Furthermore, Prince Harry is reportedly planning a trip to the UK to mend ties with the royal family.