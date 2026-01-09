King Charles, Queen Camilla pen heartfelt birthday wish for Kate Middleton

Buckingham Palace is celebrating King Charles and Queen Camilla's sweet birthday wish for Kate Middleton.
As The Princess of Wales rang in her 44th birthday on January 9, 2026, the official Instagram account of the King and Queen penned a heartfelt wish for their beloved daughter-in-law.
Alongside a photo of Catherine flashing a wide smile in a brown stripped blazer over a white button-up shirt, Charles and Camilla wrote, "wishing a Happy Birthday to The Princess of Wales" punctuated with a cake emoji.
The photo of Kate shared by Their majesties is appeared to be from her visit to the RHS's Wellbeing Garden at Colchester Hospital on July 2, 2025.
Kate, whose full name is Catherine Elizabeth Middleton got married to King Charles' elder son, Prince William in 2011 and shares three kids, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis with the heir to the throne.
This wish from the monarch came just a day after Catherine made a surprise visit to Charing Cross Hospital in London alongside William.