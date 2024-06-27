Royal

King Charles’ cruel PR game exposed by Meghan Markle in viral video

Meghan Markle says King Charles fooled her

  • by Web Desk
  • June 27, 2024


Meghan Markle confessing to King Charles fooling her with a deceptive PR strategy in a video has gone viral.

Resurfacing on TikTok, the clip has been taken from her thunderbolt 2020 interview with Oprah Winfrey, where she appeared with husband Prince Harry to discuss their life with the Royal Family.

The Duchess of Sussex claimed that Your Majesty refused to help her out with the increasingly negative stories circling about her in the press.

She said, “I did anything they told me to so. Of course, I did because it was also through the lens of 'We’ll protect you,' even as things started to roll out in the media that I didn’t see.”

“My friends would call me and say, 'Meg, this is really bad' – because I didn’t see it, I’d go, 'Don’t worry. I’m being protected,' ” Meghan Markle added.

In these revelations, she had suggested that King Charles asked her to make certain moves while promising to offer protection in return.

But when the media started publishing negative articles on her based on those mistaken steps, he refused to intervene, meaning that those stories were published by his PR agents only.

Oprah Winfrey then asked, “Were you silent or silenced?”

“The latter,” Meghan Markle replied.

Royal News

Duchess Sophie missed Wednesday's royal banquet for this reason
King Charles, Queen Camilla officially bid farewell to Japanese Emperor
Prince Philip's gift to hospitalized Princess Anne 'will help recover' soon
Prince Harry's rift with Princess Diana's family laid bare
Prince Harry talks of 'sadness that eats away' in heart wrenching new interview
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's new trip becomes 'nightmare' for royal family
Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce sends strong message to Prince William
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face obstacles in their trip to Australia
Prince Harry's heartfelt interaction in video comforting woman over grief: Watch
Kate Middleton gets snubbed by Prince William for Holyrood Week plan
Prince William takes firm stand on forgiveness stance with Prince Harry
Did Taylor Swift make Prince William 'bend the knee' for her? Find out