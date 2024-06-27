King Charles’ cruel PR game exposed by Meghan Markle in viral video

Meghan Markle confessing to King Charles fooling her with a deceptive PR strategy in a video has gone viral.
Resurfacing on TikTok, the clip has been taken from her thunderbolt 2020 interview with Oprah Winfrey, where she appeared with husband Prince Harry to discuss their life with the Royal Family.
The Duchess of Sussex claimed that Your Majesty refused to help her out with the increasingly negative stories circling about her in the press.
She said, “I did anything they told me to so. Of course, I did because it was also through the lens of 'We’ll protect you,' even as things started to roll out in the media that I didn’t see.”
“My friends would call me and say, 'Meg, this is really bad' – because I didn’t see it, I’d go, 'Don’t worry. I’m being protected,' ” Meghan Markle added.
In these revelations, she had suggested that King Charles asked her to make certain moves while promising to offer protection in return.
But when the media started publishing negative articles on her based on those mistaken steps, he refused to intervene, meaning that those stories were published by his PR agents only.
Oprah Winfrey then asked, “Were you silent or silenced?”
“The latter,” Meghan Markle replied.