Is AC impacting your health? Here’s what you need to know

Air conditioning provides much-needed relief from the heat, especially during scorching summer months.
However, while it keeps indoor environments comfortable, prolonged use can lead to several health issues.
Here are the main health concerns associated with air conditioning and tips on how to mitigate them.
Health Risks:
Dry skin & dehydration:
Air conditioners remove moisture from the air, leading to dry skin and dehydration, which can cause irritation and itchiness.
Respiratory issues:
AC units circulate recycled air that may contain dust and allergens, drying out nasal passages and throat, causing discomfort.
Muscle stiffness and joint pain:
Rapid temperature changes from cool indoors to hot outdoors can strain muscles and joints.
Impaired immune function:
Continuous exposure to air conditioning may weaken the body's immune response over time.
Mental fatigue and headaches:
Spending prolonged periods in an artificially controlled environment can lead to mental fatigue and headaches.
Dry eyes:
Staying in AC can make your eyes dry and worsen symptoms of dry eyes syndrome.
Tips for staying cool and healthy:
Hydrate regularly:
Drink plenty of water to counteract the drying effects of air conditioning.
Humidify your space:
Use a humidifier to add moisture back into the air.
Take breaks:
Step outside periodically to give your body a chance to adjust to natural temperatures.
Regular maintenance:
Ensure your AC unit is regularly cleaned and serviced to prevent the build-up of allergens and bacteria.
Moderate settings:
Keep your AC at a moderate temperature rather than the coldest option.
By following these tips, you can enjoy the comfort of air conditioning while minimizing its potential health risks.