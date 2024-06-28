WhatsApp to introduce feature allowing users to choose 'Meta AI model'

WhatsApp for Android is developing a new feature allowing users to choose the Meta AI (Llama) 3 model to power the Meta AI chatbot.
According to WABetaInfo, this feature is still under development and not available to beta testers yet.
Users will be able to select between the Llama 3-70B AI model, known for its speed, and the Llama 3-405B AI model, better suited for complex prompts.
However, the latter will be available for a limited number of prompts each week.
The new feature was spotted in WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.24.14.7, but it is not yet visible or usable.
A settings menu titled "Meta Llama model" will allow users to choose their preferred AI model.
Once users reach the limit on the 405B model, they can continue using the 70B model.
However, the Llama 3-405B AI model has not been released to the public.
Meta, which released the 8B and 70B Llama 3 models in April, is still training the 405B model with 400 billion parameters.
This suggests that Meta may use user interactions on WhatsApp to fine-tune the model.
Moreover, Meta has confirmed that it trains its AI models using user data from interactions with its AI chatbots.