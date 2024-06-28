Entertainment

Kris Jenner wishes ‘supportive’ daughter Khloé Kardashian on her 40th birthday

  • June 28, 2024
Kris Jenner is celebrating her “supportive” daughter Khloé Kardashian’s 40th birthday.

The manager-mom has taken a trip down a memory lane of the “cherished” memories she made with her daughter.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Kris penned, “Happy birthday to my beautiful, delicious angel @khloekardashian!!!!!! I am not sure what I did to deserve you, but I thank God every single day for the beautiful blessing of being your mommy.”

The Kardashians star hailed the Good American founder as the “love of my life.”

“You are the most amazing daughter and have been the greatest gift in life, but watching you as a mommy has been so remarkable for me. You are everyone’s favorite auntie and literally have dedicated and devoted yourself to your babies and to all of your nieces and nephews and are everyone’s hero,” she added.

Kris reflected on the joyful nature of Khloé and noted that she makes her feel special.

“You are everyone’s biggest cheerleader and you are so supportive of all of your siblings and all of your nieces and nephews, and you make every single one of us feel so special and loved. I don’t know how I got so lucky to be able to go through life with you!!!!,” the 68-year old star noted.

On the other hand, Khloé seemed “excited” to celebrate her birthday.

