Sabrina Carpenter heats up Vogue cover with sizzling vintage glam: SEE

Sabrina Carpenter has once again proved that she’s the ultimate slayer!
On Tuesday, February 11, Vogue Magazine released its cover story for March 2025 issue, featuring none other than the glamorous Short n’ Sweet singer, who heated up the cover with a bold and sizzling vintage glam look.
Sharing the Vogue cover on her Instagram on the same day, the Espresso crooner enchanted her fans by reviving the classic Hollywood fashion.
“me on the cover of @voguemagazine shot by the one and only Steven Meisel…” she wrote in the caption.
The Taste hitmaker added, “This was a day engrained in my memory and magic i could never ever recreate. thank you Anna, thank you Sergio. Thank you Steven, Pat + Guido. team out of my wildest dreams!”
For the cover, the Please Please Please crooner slipped into a blue corset dress, which showcased a stunning blend of timeless elegance and modern allure.
The captivating dress featured structured corset bodice that effortlessly highlighted her figure, while the cool-toned blue color of the outfit brought some icy vibes to the hot look.
Moreover, Carpenter’s confidence added a whole lot of charm to the entire ensemble.
However, no classic glam look is complete without vintage hairstyle, and that's what the songstress paid extra attention to.
Her iconic blonde hair was perfectly styled in soft, voluminous big curls, framing Carpenter’s flawless face delicately.
“Sabrina Carpenter: risqué , romantic, and real,” defined Vogue on the cover.
The glamorous look was quick to bewitch Sabrina Carpenter’s fans, who gushed over their favorite singer through their sweet comments.