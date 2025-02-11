Entertainment

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sons meet Kanye West after rapper's controversial plea

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is currently jailed over the charges sex trafficking and racketeering

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 11, 2025
Sean Diddy Combs sons meet Kanye West after rappers controversial plea
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sons meet Kanye West after rapper's controversial plea  

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sons Justin Combs and Christian Combs were spotted visiting Kanye West after his plea for the jailed rapper.

As reported by Mail Online, the brother duo were seen arriving at the Yeezy founder's hotel while carrying out packages of clothing gifted by the rapper.

During the appearance, Justin was wearing a black shirt, which he paired with jeans, while Christian was in a black and white jacket along with matching jeans.

This meeting came on the same day Kanye voiced his concern for the music mogul, who has been jailed since September last year over the charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

The father-of-four took to his X account on Sunday, February 9th, to express his unwavering support for the disgraced rap icon.

Kanye wrote, "PUFF IS A WAY BETTER DAD THAN MY DAD AND A WAY BETTER DAD THAN ME."

"WISH I HAD THE RELATIONSHIP WITH MY DAD THAT PUFF HAS WITH HIS KIDS," the rapper-turned-businessman added.

Kanye also urged authorities to "free Puff" in one of his posts.

As of now, the higher authorities have not responded to Kanye West's recent request to release Sean 'Diddy' Combs. 

Sabrina Carpenter sparks excitement with delightful announcement

Sabrina Carpenter sparks excitement with delightful announcement

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket illuminates night sky, leaves Californians in awe

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket illuminates night sky, leaves Californians in awe
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sons meet Kanye West after rapper's controversial plea

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sons meet Kanye West after rapper's controversial plea

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s powerful moments during Invictus Games day 3

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s powerful moments during Invictus Games day 3
Justin Bieber choice of clothing sparks concern as he gears for musical comeback
Justin Bieber choice of clothing sparks concern as he gears for musical comeback
Justin Baldoni reveals personal struggles before Blake Lively's legal battle
Justin Baldoni reveals personal struggles before Blake Lively's legal battle
Brad Pitt gives special nod to Ines de Ramon in new Super Bowl commercial
Brad Pitt gives special nod to Ines de Ramon in new Super Bowl commercial
Kanye West, Bianca Censori's rep breaks silence over Grammys controversy
Kanye West, Bianca Censori's rep breaks silence over Grammys controversy
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker are expecting baby no. 2?
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker are expecting baby no. 2?
Kanye West banned from X as Elon Musk puts end to his attacks
Kanye West banned from X as Elon Musk puts end to his attacks
Taylor Swift makes feelings clear on Travis Kelce Super Bowl defeat
Taylor Swift makes feelings clear on Travis Kelce Super Bowl defeat
Alexandra Daddario makes first statement after welcoming son with Andrew Form
Alexandra Daddario makes first statement after welcoming son with Andrew Form
Kieran Culkin reveals his feelings ahead of major Broadway comeback
Kieran Culkin reveals his feelings ahead of major Broadway comeback
Taylor Swift jets out after Travis Kelce's Chiefs' Super Bowl setback
Taylor Swift jets out after Travis Kelce's Chiefs' Super Bowl setback
Reese Witherspoon confused between two actress to play young Elle Woods
Reese Witherspoon confused between two actress to play young Elle Woods
‘Euphoria’ season 3: Zendaya’s first look as Rue revealed
‘Euphoria’ season 3: Zendaya’s first look as Rue revealed