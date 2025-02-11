Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sons meet Kanye West after rapper's controversial plea  

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sons Justin Combs and Christian Combs were spotted visiting Kanye West after his plea for the jailed rapper.
As reported by Mail Online, the brother duo were seen arriving at the Yeezy founder's hotel while carrying out packages of clothing gifted by the rapper.
During the appearance, Justin was wearing a black shirt, which he paired with jeans, while Christian was in a black and white jacket along with matching jeans.
This meeting came on the same day Kanye voiced his concern for the music mogul, who has been jailed since September last year over the charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.
The father-of-four took to his X account on Sunday, February 9th, to express his unwavering support for the disgraced rap icon.
Kanye wrote, "PUFF IS A WAY BETTER DAD THAN MY DAD AND A WAY BETTER DAD THAN ME."
"WISH I HAD THE RELATIONSHIP WITH MY DAD THAT PUFF HAS WITH HIS KIDS," the rapper-turned-businessman added.
Kanye also urged authorities to "free Puff" in one of his posts.
As of now, the higher authorities have not responded to Kanye West's recent request to release Sean 'Diddy' Combs.