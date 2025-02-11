Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter sparks excitement with delightful announcement

The Taste hitmaker Sabrina Carpenter excites fans with upcoming musical performance

Sabrina Carpenter is all ready to ignite the stage with her sizzling performance at the 2025 Brit Awards ceremony.

After bagging two trophies at the 2025 Grammys, the Espresso hitmaker will perform at the upcoming star-studded event next month.

According to media reports, The Brit Awards' management has confirmed that Sabrina will be present at this year's awards gala, which will take place in London's O2 arena on March 1st, 2025.

Apart from the 25-year-old globally known artist, several famed musicians will take the stage, including Jade, Myles Smith, Shaboozey, Teddy Swims, and The Last Dinner Party.

The Brit Awards' Committee members congratulated the singer on her recent Grammy achievement and said, "Everyone involved in the show is looking forward to her performance, which promises to be one of the highlights of the night."

This year's awards gala will be hosted by Jack Whitehall, as he also previously performed at the Brits ceremonies.

As of now, Sabrina has not confirmed her performance at the 2025 Brit Awards ceremony.

This delightful announcement of Sabrina Carpenter's next musical show came after she received two Grammy accolades for her superhit tracks Espresso and Please Please Please.

