Entertainment

Celine Dion pens unexpected ‘love letter’ after major announcement

The ‘My Heart Will Go On’ hitmaker, Celine Dion, surprised with a heartfelt love letter in new post

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 11, 2025
Celine Dion pens unexpected ‘love letter’ after major announcement
Celine Dion pens unexpected ‘love letter’ after major announcement

Celine Dion is making sure each of her fans feel they’re loved!

Just a few hours after unveiling a huge surprise for her fans, the I’m Alive crooner on Monday, February 10, cherished her admirers by dedicating a heartfelt message to them.

Taking to Instagram, Celine shared a throwback snap of herself, which was followed by a touching “love letter.”

“Here’s a love letter… the world needs more of it. Celine xx…” read the text above the letter.

The love letter began with the names of sender and receiver, stating, “From, Celine. To, YOU!”

“I want to take a moment to express my gratitude for each and every one of you. Thank you for believing in me, for sharing your stories, and for allowing my music to be a part of your lives. Remember, no matter where life takes us, we are connected through the power of love and music. I am forever grateful to have you by my side. -Celine xx,” it read.

It also mentioned the date at the end, “02/10/2025,” followed by, “Valid for: ETERNITY!”

“SPREAD THE LOVE! TAG SOMEONE HERE:” she added while concluding the letter.

Dion also shared a template of the letter for her fans to customize it for their loved ones.

This comes after Celine Dion dropped a big announcement, surprising her fans by releasing the 2025 edition of The Love Songs playlist ahead of Valentine’s Day.

World's most populous nation sees shocking hate speech spike in 2024

World's most populous nation sees shocking hate speech spike in 2024
Sabrina Carpenter explains why ‘Short n’ Sweet’ is her ‘alter ego’

Sabrina Carpenter explains why ‘Short n’ Sweet’ is her ‘alter ego’
Princess Anne loses key royal duty to Kate Middleton

Princess Anne loses key royal duty to Kate Middleton
Kanye West launches controversial product on Yeezy after X ban

Kanye West launches controversial product on Yeezy after X ban
Demi Moore receives touching tribute from John Stamos after AARP Award win
Demi Moore receives touching tribute from John Stamos after AARP Award win
Sabrina Carpenter explains why ‘Short n’ Sweet’ is her ‘alter ego’
Sabrina Carpenter explains why ‘Short n’ Sweet’ is her ‘alter ego’
Kanye West launches controversial product on Yeezy after X ban
Kanye West launches controversial product on Yeezy after X ban
Sabrina Carpenter sparks excitement with delightful announcement
Sabrina Carpenter sparks excitement with delightful announcement
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sons meet Kanye West after rapper's controversial plea
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sons meet Kanye West after rapper's controversial plea
Justin Bieber choice of clothing sparks concern as he gears for musical comeback
Justin Bieber choice of clothing sparks concern as he gears for musical comeback
Justin Baldoni reveals personal struggles before Blake Lively's legal battle
Justin Baldoni reveals personal struggles before Blake Lively's legal battle
Brad Pitt gives special nod to Ines de Ramon in new Super Bowl commercial
Brad Pitt gives special nod to Ines de Ramon in new Super Bowl commercial
Kanye West, Bianca Censori's rep breaks silence over Grammys controversy
Kanye West, Bianca Censori's rep breaks silence over Grammys controversy
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker are expecting baby no. 2?
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker are expecting baby no. 2?
Kanye West banned from X as Elon Musk puts end to his attacks
Kanye West banned from X as Elon Musk puts end to his attacks
Taylor Swift makes feelings clear on Travis Kelce Super Bowl defeat
Taylor Swift makes feelings clear on Travis Kelce Super Bowl defeat