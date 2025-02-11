Celine Dion pens unexpected ‘love letter’ after major announcement

Celine Dion is making sure each of her fans feel they’re loved!
Just a few hours after unveiling a huge surprise for her fans, the I’m Alive crooner on Monday, February 10, cherished her admirers by dedicating a heartfelt message to them.
Taking to Instagram, Celine shared a throwback snap of herself, which was followed by a touching “love letter.”
“Here’s a love letter… the world needs more of it. Celine xx…” read the text above the letter.
The love letter began with the names of sender and receiver, stating, “From, Celine. To, YOU!”
“I want to take a moment to express my gratitude for each and every one of you. Thank you for believing in me, for sharing your stories, and for allowing my music to be a part of your lives. Remember, no matter where life takes us, we are connected through the power of love and music. I am forever grateful to have you by my side. -Celine xx,” it read.
It also mentioned the date at the end, “02/10/2025,” followed by, “Valid for: ETERNITY!”
“SPREAD THE LOVE! TAG SOMEONE HERE:” she added while concluding the letter.
Dion also shared a template of the letter for her fans to customize it for their loved ones.
This comes after Celine Dion dropped a big announcement, surprising her fans by releasing the 2025 edition of The Love Songs playlist ahead of Valentine’s Day.