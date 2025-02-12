Travis Scott reveals dream collaborations with Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter

Entertainment

  February 12, 2025
Travis Scott has spilled the beans on his future music plans, revealing that he would love to collaborate with Taylor Swift or Sabrina Carpenter on a new track.

During a new cover story with Billboard published on Monday, the rapper shared his desire to work with the two pop stars.

"This might be crazy, but I would love to get Taylor Swift or Sabrina Carpenter on a hook," he told the outlet.

Scott further added, "Because I have some ill ideas."

The FE!N rapper also addressed his thoughts on having his mixtape Days Before Rodeo to head to head with Carpenter's Short n' Sweet album last year on the charts.

"Charts, shmarts, man," he said, adding, "Who measures that? Her album’s cool. Days Before Rodeo is 10 years old. It all works."

Travis Scott comments about dream collaboration come as he prepares to headline Coachella 2025 alongside Lady Gaga, Green Day, and Post Malone.

As per a press release, Scott is set to debut a new era of music at the festival, which will take place on April 11-13 and April 18-20.

