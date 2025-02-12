Royal

Meghan Markle leaves Canada without Prince Harry: Here's Why

Meghan Markle has been at Prince Harry's side for the first five days of the Invictus Games

  by Web Desk
  • |
  February 12, 2025
Meghan Markle leaves Canada without Prince Harry: Heres Why
Meghan Markle leaves Canada without Prince Harry: Here's Why

Meghan Markle is set to leave Canada without Prince Harry, on Tuesday.

The Duchess of Sussex accompanied her husband to watch the action at the Invictus Games in Vancouver and Whistler and spent five days there attending various events at the tournament.

However, she is now set to head back to US while the Duke of Sussex is expected to remain at the Games until the closing ceremony on Sunday.

According to sources, Meghan's departure was always planned, as she needs to return home to be with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

"This was always planned. Meghan is going home to be with her children," an insider close to Invictus said.

They continued, "Meghan left the games in Dusseldorf early after five days to go home.

"This is Prince Harry's event and she is there to support him but this was planned," the source added.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, aged five and three, respectively, did not accompany their parents to Canada and have remained at the family's home in Montecito.

During their time in Canada, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have enjoyed many events, including the opening ceremony, which featured performances by Katy Perry and Chris Martin.

