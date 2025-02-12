Entertainment

Selena Gomez set to release 'secret' new single on Valentine's Day?

Selena Gomez last released an album, 'Rare' in 2020

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 12, 2025
?Selena Gomez set to release secret new single on Valentines Day?
?Selena Gomez set to release 'secret' new single on Valentine's Day?

Selena Gomez’s is bringing back her music on this Valentine!

The Come & Get It songstress is reportedly set to release new music on Friday, ending four year hiatus.

According to The Sun, Gomez will drop the exciting secret single with her fans on Friday ahead of battling it out for Best Supporting Actress for Netflix hit Emilia Pérez at the BAFTAs. 

The song will be released on Valentine's Day, as per reports, as Gomez is set to spend her first romantic holiday with new fiance Benny Blanco.

This will mark Gomez's first new music release since her 2020 album Rare

However, she had previously released a song, My Mind & Me, in 2022, which was part of her documentary film Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.

Earlier, Gomez stated that her next album might be her last, as she would like to focus on acting.

However, it seems that she has changed her mind and is now ready to release new music.

The reports of new music comes after Selena Gomez admitted she feels like “some of the magic has disappeared” following the Emilia Pérez controversy.

