Demi Moore receives touching tribute from John Stamos after AARP Award win

Demi Moore has formed some unbreakable bonds while working in the entertainment industry!
At the red carpet of the AARP for Grownups Awards, the General Hospital costars, Moore and John Stamos, had a sweet reunion, where they warmly greeted each other.
The actress received Best Actress award for her outstanding performance in the 2024 film The Substance, and the award was presented by none other than her longtime pal Stamos.
After the event, John Stamos turned to his Instagram handle on Monday, February 10, sharing a sweet video montage with his General Hospital costar, as he reflected on their heartfelt bond and friendship with a touching tribute.
“I was beyond thrilled to present Best Actress at AARP’s Movies for Grownups to my friend, Demi Moore,” he captioned.
He continued, “Demi and I go back over 40 years, to when we played Blackie and Jackie on General Hospital. We had big hair, big dreams, and enough hairspray between us to single-handedly destroy the ozone layer.”
The You star then gushed over Demi Moore’s performance in The Substance, stating that it doesn’t just push boundaries, but flips them the birds and walks away in slow motion.
“It takes on themes of aging, body trauma, and the relentless pressure to stay forever young, forcing us to confront the absurd idea that a woman’s worth has an expiration date,” he added.
Stamos, further showering praises on his pal, stated that the actress is “proof” that some things only get better with time just like “fine wine, classic rock, and the number of abs she has.”
“Proud of you my friend. XO JS,” John Stamos concluded.
For those uninformed, The Substance also led Demi Moore clinch her first-ever acting award at the Golden Globe 2025.