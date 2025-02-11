Drake gave shocking statement before Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl show

Drake has given a shocking statement trough his legal team before Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime show performance
On Sunday, February 9, Kendrick delivered an electrifying performance of his Grammy winning track, Not Like Us, featuring Drake’s exes Serena Williams and SZA.
The God's Plan hitmaker’s team accused UMG of "masquerading as a champion of artistic freedom by calling its actions merely ‘entertainment,’ but there is nothing entertaining about paedophilia or child abuse in the real world."
"We are confident that the evidence we will ultimately present at trial—including information we’ve already learned and continue to receive since filing the lawsuit—will expose UMG’s gross prioritisation of its own corporate profits and executive bonuses over its exclusively signed artists’ well-being and the truth,” the statement further read.
Drake is involved a legal battle with UMG, which Lamar is also signed to, over claims the label has “illegally inflated” streaming figures for the diss track.
At the 2025 Grammy Awards, Kendrick won a total of five wins for, Not Like Us– song of the year, record of the year, best rap song, best rap performance, and best music video.