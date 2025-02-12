Liam Payne battled ‘sexuality’ crisis, ‘sexted’ other men before death 

In a new series of claims, shocking details about Liam Payne and his ex-fiancée Maya Henry’s relationship have come to light!
On Tuesday, February 11, 2025, Rolling Stone published an explosive cover story, in which multiple insiders made bombshell claims about the Night Changes hitmaker and his former fiancée, from whom he parted ways in May 2022 after two on-and-off engagements.
Speaking to the outlet, the sources revealed that during his 4-year on-and-off relationship with the model from 2018 to 2022, Payne “struggled with his sexuality” and “sexted other men.”
The struggles came to light after Maya allegedly saw some “inappropriate messages” that Liam Payne had been sending to other people, when he “accidentally broadcasted them to their TV.”
It was also claimed that the Best Song Ever singer gave an ultimatum to Maya Henry, forcing her to abort their child in 2020.
“Liam sent Maya a long message saying it’s either get an abortion and stay with him, or raise the kid alone and he will not acknowledge either of them. This was a surprise to Maya, because Liam wanted to have a family, and they were trying for a kid,” the tipsters alleged.
In a past interview with PEOPLE, Maya stated, “Anyone who has been with an addict understands how difficult that is. While I loved him deeply, he did things that hurt me in ways I’ll never fully understand, and he continued to hurt me years after we broke up. I put myself in situations that were unsafe and harmful, ignoring every red flag.”
However, the model concluded her statement by saying that she does not “fault him for his struggles.”
Liam Payne passed away after falling off the balcony of his hotel room on October 16, 2024.