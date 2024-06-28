Will Princess Kate attend major royal event after Trooping the Colour?

Kate Middleton's attendance at Wimbledon for the trophy presentation ceremony is uncertain amid her current cancer treatment.
As per GB News, the champions of the summertime men's and women's singles competitions often receive the trophy from the Princess of Wales.
The traditional royal visit at Wimbledon seems to be in jeopardy as the All England Club head Debbie Jevans told the Telegraph that Kate will be given "as much flexibility as possible" on her potential presence,
She has been a patron of the All-England Club since 2016 and has watched many matches from the Royal Box at Wimbledon.
For the unversed, in 2024, Kate stayed out of public view as she was undergoing chemotherapy after post-operative examinations detected cancer.
After attending Trooping the Colour 2024, Princess Kate did not appear at Garter Day, Royal Ascot, or the Japan state visit.
She also skipped Prince William’s birthday celebration on June 21 at Taylor Swift's London concert with Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
To note Princess Kate seemed to be close to crying last year just before presenting the Wimbledon trophy to Markéta Vondrousova.