Taylor Swift chooses Prince William over Harry and Meghan Markle?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle failed to impress Hollywood after a viral selfie featuring Taylor Swift and Prince William with Princess Charlotte garnered widespread attention.
As per the report, the Duke and Duchess' strategy for Hollywood is under fire after the Prince of Wales met Taylor alongside his two elder children before the show at Wembley Stadium.
Notably, the Lover crooner had previously received a "personal letter" from the Suits alum inviting her to appear on her podcast Archetypes, but the invitation had been turned down.
Richard Eden of The Daily Mail outlined the differences between Harry and Meghan's celebrity networking strategy.
He said, "It's a very different relationship because, essentially, Taylor Swift is here and she wants to show her respect for the Royal Family.”
Eden continued, “In a way, you could say [she is] paying court to Prince William - whereas with Harry and Meghan, it's the other way round. They're the ones who seem to be always sucking up to Hollywood royalty.”
He added, “They thought when they moved to California, 'we'll be at the centre of this sort of royal court and everyone will come to see us.' But it never seems to be working out like that."