Will Princess Beatrice, Eugenie take over Harry & Meghan's royal role?

Princess Eugenie, Beatrice, Zara Tindall and Lady Louis Windsor eyed to get role after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as working royals in 2020
The two daughters of Prince Andrew and Zara Tindall and Lady Louise Windsor are not active working members of the Royal Family.
But they have emerged as crucial figures for the monarchy, stepping up to support King Charles after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's departure, which has allegedly tarnished the royal family's image.
As per GB News, PR consultant and reputation manager Laura Perkes privately discussed the reasons why promoting them would be a "strong strategic move."
She said: "I think it's a strong strategic move to promote Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Zara Tindall and Lady Louise Windsor as working royals."
Perkes hinted to GB News that the King's nieces would get a promotion as a result of the Sussexes' departure.
She continued, “It's fair to say that the royal name (and reputation) has been tarnished by the Sussexes.”
The reputation manager added, "Therefore, changes do need to be made to improve the overall perception of the Royal Family and keep them relevant.”
"Each of the women are role models, who focus on projects that have a purpose and matter to them,” she noted
Perkes said, "They're all very 'real' and 'normal' which will work in favour of the Royal Family."