Royal

Will Princess Beatrice, Eugenie take over Harry & Meghan's royal role?

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie seen as key figures for King Charles after Harry and Meghan's departure

  • by Web Desk
  • June 29, 2024


Princess Eugenie, Beatrice, Zara Tindall and Lady Louis Windsor eyed to get role after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as working royals in 2020

The two daughters of Prince Andrew and Zara Tindall and Lady Louise Windsor are not active working members of the Royal Family.

But they have emerged as crucial figures for the monarchy, stepping up to support King Charles after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's departure, which has allegedly tarnished the royal family's image.

As per GB News, PR consultant and reputation manager Laura Perkes privately discussed the reasons why promoting them would be a "strong strategic move."

She said: "I think it's a strong strategic move to promote Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Zara Tindall and Lady Louise Windsor as working royals."

Perkes hinted to GB News that the King's nieces would get a promotion as a result of the Sussexes' departure.

She continued, “It's fair to say that the royal name (and reputation) has been tarnished by the Sussexes.”

The reputation manager added, "Therefore, changes do need to be made to improve the overall perception of the Royal Family and keep them relevant.”

"Each of the women are role models, who focus on projects that have a purpose and matter to them,” she noted

Perkes said, "They're all very 'real' and 'normal' which will work in favour of the Royal Family."

Emilia Clarke to occupy the seat of a director soon

Emilia Clarke to occupy the seat of a director soon
Zac Efron reveals ‘A Family Affair’ initially had an astounding title

Zac Efron reveals ‘A Family Affair’ initially had an astounding title
Taylor Swift kickstarts the Eras Tour draped in Irish flag colors

Taylor Swift kickstarts the Eras Tour draped in Irish flag colors
Roy Keane apologizes to Harry Maguire for 'harsh' criticism

Roy Keane apologizes to Harry Maguire for 'harsh' criticism

Royal News

Roy Keane apologizes to Harry Maguire for 'harsh' criticism
King Charles’ new £10 banknote auctioned for £17k
Roy Keane apologizes to Harry Maguire for 'harsh' criticism
Prince William, Kate Middleton win 'beloved members’ of royal family title
Roy Keane apologizes to Harry Maguire for 'harsh' criticism
Princess Eugenie reveals how Sarah Ferguson reacted to her Scoliosis diagnosis
Roy Keane apologizes to Harry Maguire for 'harsh' criticism
Prince Harry shocks royal family with 2024 ESPY award nomination
Roy Keane apologizes to Harry Maguire for 'harsh' criticism
King Charles’ new photo paints strong picture of ailing monarch
Roy Keane apologizes to Harry Maguire for 'harsh' criticism
Queen Camilla sends strong message on Armed Forces Day
Roy Keane apologizes to Harry Maguire for 'harsh' criticism
Princess Anne's plan to resume royal duties revealed after discharge
Roy Keane apologizes to Harry Maguire for 'harsh' criticism
Sarah Ferguson on Princess Eugenie and Beatrice's behavior amid cancer
Roy Keane apologizes to Harry Maguire for 'harsh' criticism
Sir Timothy Laurence gives short update on Princess Anne's recovery
Roy Keane apologizes to Harry Maguire for 'harsh' criticism
Prince Harry experiences loss amid broken ties with Royal family
Roy Keane apologizes to Harry Maguire for 'harsh' criticism
Sarah Ferguson aims for role in 'Bridgerton': 'I've asked my agent!'
Roy Keane apologizes to Harry Maguire for 'harsh' criticism
Prince William, Bill Gates join team for big initiative at London Climate Action Week