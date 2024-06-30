Royal

Prince Harry attacked by war hero’s mother for ‘rigging’ service award

Prince Harry has ‘unfairly’ won Pat Tillman Award through connections

  • June 30, 2024


Prince Harry has been hit out by the mother of a US war fighter, who died while serving his country in Afghanistan.

According to her, the Duke of Sussex has won an award that honors her son, making it an unfair victory because it should instead be granted to the late soldier.

As informed by Daily Mail, the trophy in question is the “Pat Tillman Award for Service in Hollywood,” that will be handed to Prince Harry next month.

The honor is meant for a person who has strong connections in the sports field and has served people in a way that corresponds to the legacy of former NFL player and Army Ranger, Pat Tillman.

But the committee’s decision to present this accolade to Prince Harry has fired up a huge controversy as Pat Tillman was also killed in Afghanistan, which makes the late war hero more deserving of the award.

After TV host Pat McAfee expressed discontent over the Duke of Sussex’s unjustified win, the soldier’s mother, Mary, has also spoken up.

She told the media portal, “I am shocked as to why they would select such a controversial and divisive person to receive the award. There are recipients far more fitting.”

“Those individuals do not have the money, resources, connections or privilege that Prince Harry has. I feel that those types of individuals should be recognized,” she added.

