Meghan Markle’s wedding controversy made Princess Charlotte cry

Meghan Markle’s tailor revealed reason behind Princess Charlotte’s tears

  • June 30, 2024


Meghan Markle’s dressmaker, Ajay Mirpuri, has revealed a Bridesmaid controversy from her wedding that made Princess Charlotte weep with tears.

As reported by Express, the designer didn’t witness Kate Middleton’s tension with the Duchess of Sussex firsthand, but wasn’t shocked to see her daughter cry.

According to him, four people from his scrambled round the clock when it was informed that “none of the six bridesmaid dresses were fitting perfectly” for the 2018 marriage.

This included Bollywood’s toffee-box darling, Priyanka Chopra, as well!

Ajay Mirpuri said, “Weddings are stressful at the best of times, especially one at this high level. They were faced with a problem like anyone gets with last-minute hitches.”

“I can understand why anybody would be upset if the dresses weren’t fitting. You wouldn’t want the children to go out on a big stage in an ill-fitting dress,” he added.

Now, this is also the reason why Princess Charlotte was flushing with teary eyes.

She had found just a few days before uncle Prince Harry’s big day that her clothes for the occasion were “too big, too long, and too baggy,” which were ultimately fixed.

