Meghan Markle cuts off Prince Harry's ties with Beckham family

Meghan Markle has taken her feud with David Beckham and Victoria Beckham to the next level after giving an exclusion order to Prince Harry.
As per GB News, author Tom Bower claimed in his book The House of Beckham: Money, Sex and Power, that the he Duchess of Sussex forbade Prince Harry from taking pictures with David Beckham at an Invictus Games function out of concern that it would overshadow them.
The author stated, "Beckham found himself alone at the Invictus Games stadium.
He continued, "Arriving on the agreed day to meet Prince Harry he was perplexed [as to] why officials were playing a dance to keep him happy, but away from Harry."
The author revealed, "Photographs of the two together were forbidden. The royal snub was brutal. David Beckham was puzzled.
Bower further noted, "The exclusion order, it later transpired, was issued by Meghan.
He also mentioned the Suits alum “did not want any competition in the media from Beckham, and especially not from his wife Victoria."
To note, even though Victoria Beckham and David Beckham attended Harry and Meghan's royal wedding in May 2018, they are no longer on speaking terms with the Sussexes.