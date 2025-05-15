Diddy hit with new rape charges as sexual assault trial intensifies

Sean "Diddy" Combs has been sued for allegedly assaulting a woman in 2001 amid ongoing sex crimes trial.
On Wednesday, May 14, a lawsuit was filed in the New York County Supreme Court by a woman – identified as Jane Doe – claiming that the disgraced rapper assaulted her in July 2001.
The lawsuit also named other defendants including his label Bad Boy Entertainment and came amid the ongoing trial, which began on May 5.
In the courts documents, Doe shared the horrible details of her multiple interaction with Diddy which left her with "psychological damage."
According to Doe's claims, she met Diddy in an elevator with three friends in May 2001, where the music mogul asked for her number and later they crossed path at a club.
During their second encounter just two days later, Diddy attempted to kiss her but she "physically moved" to avoid it.
However, the 55-year-old rapper contacted her again in July 2001 and invited her to his studio.
As per court documents, Doe was accompanied by a friend as they went to a club where they were rushed out by bodyguards due to a "sudden commotion."
They were driven to a restaurant and when they attempted to leave, Diddy allegedly used harsh wording to her on phone.
What went down between Jane Doe and Diddy?
Jane Doe and the Last Night rapper met again at the end of July at the studio and then took a tour bus with "opened condom wrappers, used condoms, and women’s underwear."
After she and her friend arrived at the Bowery Ballrom, they were brought to a private area where they were given drinks that made them feel "weird."
They were driven to Diddy's New York City apartment where he "forcefully" led her inside his bedroom and "put his hand around her throat and said, 'I'm going to suck the life out of you.'"
Ignoring her pleas, he went forward with a "vaginal intercourse" without her consent.
After the horrible incident, Doe allegedly went to bathroom to clean herself and ran outside to black SUV, which took her and her friend to her apartment.
Approximately a year later, she began attending therapy because of the alleged traumatic event which left her afraid of being "alone with men."