It’s the season of jingles and joy, and what better way to enjoy the cozy Christmas spirit than by watching some of the best holiday movies?
This year brings an exciting mix of new releases that add fresh stories and unexpected twists to holiday traditions, alongside timeless classics that continue to evoke nostalgia and heartwarming memories.
Cozy nights spent with a blanket, a cup of hot cocoa, and a festive film can turn ordinary evenings into unforgettable moments filled with cheer and laughter.
These heartwarming and magical films bring joy, laughter, and cheer to every moment of the season.
Here’s a list of the best Christmas movies of 2025 to celebrate the season with love, laughter, and festive spirit
Unexpected Christmas
Unexpected Christmas revolves around the daughter, Marissa, returns home after a breakup, only for her ex-boyfriend, Richard, to arrive unexpectedly with her estranged stepsister, Kerry.
The situation escalates with more surprise guests and schemes.
A Very Jonas Christmas Movie
The plot unfolds around a hectic journey home, with Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas rushing to leave London after their final tour date and make it to New York for Christmas with their loved ones.
Jingle Bell Heist
In Jingle Bell Heist (2025), a holiday romantic comedy, Sophie — an American facing hard times in London — joins forces with Nick, a disgruntled former staffer, to steal from her rich and corrupt employer, Maxwell Sterling, at his upscale department store in hopes of saving her ailing mother.
Merry Little Ex-Mas
Merry Little Ex-Mas is a 2025 Christmas rom-com about divorced couple Kate and Everett, whose attempt at one last perfect holiday with their kids unravels when Everett brings his younger girlfriend — stirring jealousy, chaos, and lingering feelings that ultimately lead them back to each other.
Oh. What. Fun.
The story follows Claire Clauster, an overlooked mom who carries all the holiday workload. When her family leaves her behind and gets lost in their own chaos, she embarks on a solo adventure to finally claim the appreciation she deserves.
Champagne Problems
Champagne Problems is a 2025 Christmas romantic comedy starring Minka Kelly and Tom Wozniczka, streaming exclusively on Netflix.
The film follows Sydney Price, a high-powered M&A executive sent to France’s Champagne region to acquire the historic Château Cassell before Christmas.
My Secret Santa
The film tells the story of Taylor, a single mom who disguises herself as an older man named ‘Hugh’ to land a seasonal Santa job at a luxury ski resort so she can afford her daughter’s snowboarding camp.