  • By Sidra Khan
Taylor Swift finally releases anticipated Eras Tour docuseries, concert film

‘The Fate of Ophelia’ singer announces release of Eras Tour: The Final Show and The End of an Era in exciting new update

  • By Sidra Khan
Taylor Swift has sparked a frenzy among Swifties by finally dropping the highly-anticipated Eras Tour docuseries and concert film.

The Fate of Ophelia hitmaker took to her official Instagram Stories on Friday, December 12, to announce the premiere of her six-episode docuseries, The Eras Tour: The End of an Era, and concert film, titled The Eras Tour: The Final Show.

In the story, the Opalite singer shared vibrant poster and a clip featuring glimpses of the buzz-worthy series and movie and embedded links writing, “NOW STREAMING.”

The Eras Tour: The End of an Era is a six-episode documentary series that offers a behind-the-scenes look at the development, impact, and inner workings of her record-breaking Eras Tour.

Notably, two episodes from the series have been released, with the remaining four set to premiere in the next two weeks.

Meanwhile, The Eras Tour: The Final Show is a concert film that the Cruel Summer crooner recorded during the final tour stop in Vancouver and includes the entire The Tortured Poets Department set for the first time.

In the heart-touching docuseries, Swift also opened up about her emotions over the tragic knife attack at a dance class themed to her music in Southport, England.

With tears in her eyes, the Blank Space singer recalled privately meeting with the families of those who were stabbed to death or injured in the incident.

Taylor Swift kicked off her record-breaking Eras Tour on March 17, 2023, in Arizona, US, and wrapped it up on December 8, 2024, in British Columbia, Canada.

The tour – which became the highest-grossing tour of all time and the first to earn over $1 billion and $2 billion in revenue – spanned 149 shows in 51 cities across five continents.

