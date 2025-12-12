Entertainment
  By Hafsa Noor
Johnny Depp, Salman Khan send fans into frenzy at Red Sea Festival

Salman Khan and Johnny Depp set the internet ablaze with their red carpet moment at the Red Sea International Film Festival.

During the star-studded event, the duo posed for paparazzi and greeted each other.

For the festival's closing ceremony, Salman Khan looked draper in a subtle and classy style, sporting an ink-blue suit with a matching shirt.

Meanwhile, Johnny Depp opted for a wore a grey suit with a dark shirt and a gorgeous scarf draped around the neck.

In one photo, both stars can be seen having candid conversations and exchanging smiles.

Fans react to iconic moment:

Shortly after the iconic picture of Salman and Johnny was posted by Red Sea International Film Festival, fans rushed to social media and expressed their excitement to see two global icons in one photo.

A fan commented, “I'm screaming at this picture. Salman Khan x Johnny Depp what a duo.”

Another wrote, “When Bollywood’s Biggest Superstar meets Hollywood’s Coolest Rebel… magic happens! Loving this epic moment at Red Sea Film Festival!”

“Watching Salman and Johnny in one frame was not in my 2025 bingo list,” a third noted.

The gala event was attended by Michael Caine, Juliette Binoche, Kirsten Dunst, Riz Ahmed, Dakota Johnson, Queen Latifah, Naomie Harris, Adrien Brody, Natasha Lyonne, Ana de Armas, Jessica Alba and many more.

