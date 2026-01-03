Imam-ul-Haq announces birth of baby girl

Sports
Pakistani cricketer Imam Ul Haq and wife Anmol Mehmood have announced the birth of daughter in a heartfelt post

Pakistan cricket team batsman Imam-ul-Haq and wife Anmol Mehmood have been blessed with a baby girl on Saturday, January 3.

The opening batsman took to his Instagram account to announce the joyous arrival along with a black-and-white picture of their newborn.

The pictures were accompanied by a heartfelt caption in which Haq revealed the baby's name, writing, "Alhamdulillah, with immense gratitude in our hearts, we are happy to announce the arrival of our daughter: Inara Haq."

Sharing the meaning behind her name, he added, "Her name means 'ray of light,' and she truly is the light of our lives.Please keep our little family in your prayers."

Shortly after the player shared the joyful news on social media, fans and fellow cricketers rushed to the comments section to congratulate the couple and offer prayers to the new born.

Pakistan's former caption Sarfaraz Ahmed wrote, "MashAllah!! Allah's mercy has arrived. Congratulations Immi and Bhabhi, may Allah bless with a bright future, Ameen," while Haris Rauf, who welcomed his first baby boy in March, commented, "MashAllah, many many congratulations, brother."

Another Pakistan cricket star, Shadab Khan also congratulated them, writing, "MashAllah, MashAllah! Many many congratulations."

For the unversed, Haq and Anmol tied the knot in 2023 in a lavish wedding in Lahore.

