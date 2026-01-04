Sports
Indra Brown makes history with record-breaking freeski halfpipe victory

Indra Brown became the youngest Australian to win a freeski halfpipe World Cup event at age 15

The 15-year-old Indra Brown made history by becoming the youngest Australian skier ever to win a freeski halfpipe World Cup event.

Brown earned 85.20 points on her first run, a score that none of the other skiers were ever able to beat.

She also tied the record once held by Sweden's Jennie-Lee Burmansson for the youngest winner from the 2017-18 season.

Not only this, Brown also set another milestone by becoming the only Australian athlete to have earned more than two podium finishes in freeski halfpipe World Cup events, surpassing former record-holders Davina Williams and Amy Sheehan.

After making history, Brown expressed, "I'm just full of joy, super happy that I was able to land a run and ski how I did today in these conditions," as per BBC Sports.

Her remarkable victory in Calgary has also strengthened her bid for a place at the upcoming Milano Cortina Winter Olympics.

She added, "I'm really happy and stoked, and excited for more."

The 23-year-old Zhang Kexin from China came second with 84.20 points while the 23-year-old American skier Svea Irving finished third with 83.20 points.

This victory also put Brown in first place in the women's freeski halfpipe rankings with 240 points which is 55 points more than Zhang, who is in second place.

