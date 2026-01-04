Kylian Mbappé injury update: Xabi Alonso gives details on recovery progress

Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso has offered an update on Kylian Mbappé’s knee injury ahead of the Spanish Super Cup clash.
Alonso revealed that the club is still unsure when the France star will be fit enough to return after sustaining a left knee injury during a training session which caused minor ligament damage.
As a result, the 27-year-old will miss important matches, including the La Liga game against Real Betis and is unlikely to play in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final against Atletico Madrid on January 8.
Speaking to reporters, Alonso said, "We're going to push the deadlines; it's largely about feeling. We're going to do everything possible to push the deadlines so he can be ready as soon as possible. When is 'as soon as possible'? That's the question. I don't know. The Super Cup? We'll see," as per GOAL.
He added, "After each match, we assess the player's performance, observe how he feels, and then make decisions based on the match and the team's needs. We'll see how he progresses now, and we'll do everything we can to get him back as soon as possible."
Mbappé is a leading goal scorer in La Liga and has scored 29 goals and provide five assists in 24 games this season so far.