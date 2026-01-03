Phoenix Spicer, former North Melbourne player ‘tragically’ dies at 23

Former North Melbourne AFL player Phoenix Spicer passed away tragically at 23.
According to Nine, the family of the late AFL (Australian Football League) player on Saturday, January 3, announced Spicer’s death.
The sister of Spicer’s partner, Ky-ya Nicholson Ward, confirmed the passing in a post on Facebook.
She wrote, “On behalf of my sister Ky-ya and our family, we are devastated to share that last night we tragically lost our brother Phoenix Spicer. A beautiful, loyal and strong Nunggubuyu man.”
“Phoenix will forever be our beloved brother, uncle, son, a partner to Ky-ya and a second dad to Jordy. Our hearts are broken with your sudden loss. You are watching over us in the Dreaming now, my brother. We will miss you! Forever 23,” she added.
Spicer was drafted by North Melbourne with Pick No. 42 in the 2020 national draft. He played 12 games for the Kangaroos before getting delisted at the end of 2023.
North Melbourne president Dr Sonja Hood stated, “Phoenix was only at the club for a short time, but he was a popular and well-liked member of the playing group. On behalf of the club, I would like to pass on my condolences to Phoenix’s family and friends at this extremely sad time.”
His former manager, Greg Size, said that the Deliver Sports Management family was “heartbroken” on the passing of their “much loved” client and friend.
Spicer played 18 games for Footscray, the Western Bulldogs' VFL affiliate, over the past two seasons. He was also named an emergency for their VFL grand final win in September.