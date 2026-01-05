 Damien Martyn makes 'miraculous' recovery, wakes up from coma

Sports
Damien Martyn is awake and talking, one week after being placed into an induced coma in a Gold Coast hospital with meningitis.

According to The Guardian, the 54-year-old has been able to talk with friends and family, including ex-teammate Adam Gilchrist, and is said to be overwhelmed with the support offered.

“It’s been an unbelievable turn of events in the last 48 hours,” Gilchrist said in a statement, “He is now able to talk and respond to treatment. He has responded extraordinarily well since coming out of the coma to the point where his family feels it’s like some sort of miracle.

“It has been so positive that they’re hopeful he will be able to move out of the ICU into another part of the hospital which is representative of what a great recovery it’s been and how quickly it has flipped around,” he added.

Martyn, a graceful right-handed batter who has played 67 Tests, fell ill suddenly late last month and was rushed to a Gold Coast hospital, where he remains.

As recently as Christmas Eve, Martyn had been posting on social media about the ongoing Ashes series, before falling ill with meningitis - an infection and swelling of fluid and membranes around the brain and spinal cord.

Gilchrist, VVS Laxman and Michael Vaughan were among the cricket icons to send him their best wishes.

