Sports
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Sports

Anthony Joshua returns to UK after tragic car accident in Nigeria

Anthony Joshua has landed back home in the United Kingdom to continue his recovery

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Anthony Joshua returns to UK after tragic car accident in Nigeria
Anthony Joshua returns to UK after tragic car accident in Nigeria

Anthony Joshua has returned to the UK after a tragic car accident in Nigeria.

The former British heavyweight boxing champion was riding in the back seat of a black Lexus when the SUV collided with a stationary truck on a busy highway.

The accident occurred around midday on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway near Sagamu in Ogun State.

Joshua sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment while his personal trainer Latif Ayodele and strength coach Sina Ghami were killed.

Joshua's driver Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode was charged at the Sagamu Magistrate Court on Friday, January 2.

The 46-year-old driver faced four charges that include causing death by dangerous driving, reckless and negligent driving, driving without due care and driving without a valid driver's licence.

Joshua was born in Watford, UK, but his family originally comes from Sagamu in Ogun State, Nigeria, which is near the location of the car crash, as per BBC Sports.

He was traveling to see his relatives for New Year celebrations when the car crash happened.

Joshua had recently beaten YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in a bout in Miami while his long-awaited clash with Tyson Fury could be delayed due to the tragic incident.

Imam-ul-Haq announces birth of baby girl

Imam-ul-Haq announces birth of baby girl
Iga Swiatek shares her thoughts on latest women’s tennis debate

Iga Swiatek shares her thoughts on latest women’s tennis debate
Phoenix Spicer, former North Melbourne player ‘tragically’ dies at 23

Phoenix Spicer, former North Melbourne player ‘tragically’ dies at 23
How Anthony Joshua skipped fatal crash: Last-minute seat exchange reveal

How Anthony Joshua skipped fatal crash: Last-minute seat exchange reveal
Diane Crump, first female Kentucky Derby rider passes away at 77

Diane Crump, first female Kentucky Derby rider passes away at 77
Luke Littler silences crowd, cruises to World Darts Championship final

Luke Littler silences crowd, cruises to World Darts Championship final
Cristiano Ronaldo falls behind Messi in Raúl’s all-time football rankings

Cristiano Ronaldo falls behind Messi in Raúl’s all-time football rankings
Brennan Johnson set to make Crystal Palace debut after record-breaking move

Brennan Johnson set to make Crystal Palace debut after record-breaking move
Anthony Joshua’s driver charged after deadly SUV crash in Nigeria

Anthony Joshua’s driver charged after deadly SUV crash in Nigeria
Who will replace Enzo Maresca at Chelsea? Top candidates emerge

Who will replace Enzo Maresca at Chelsea? Top candidates emerge
Harry Kane’s net worth hits record high in 2025

Harry Kane’s net worth hits record high in 2025
Venus Williams makes Australian Open history with wild card entry

Venus Williams makes Australian Open history with wild card entry

Popular News

Brianna Chickenfry breaks silence after ex Zach Bryan tied the knot

Brianna Chickenfry breaks silence after ex Zach Bryan tied the knot
3 minutes ago
Swiss authorities open criminal case against Le Constellation managers

Swiss authorities open criminal case against Le Constellation managers
51 minutes ago
50 Cent speaks out after Will Smith hit with explosive legal claims

50 Cent speaks out after Will Smith hit with explosive legal claims
2 hours ago