Anthony Joshua returns to UK after tragic car accident in Nigeria

Anthony Joshua has returned to the UK after a tragic car accident in Nigeria.
The former British heavyweight boxing champion was riding in the back seat of a black Lexus when the SUV collided with a stationary truck on a busy highway.
The accident occurred around midday on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway near Sagamu in Ogun State.
Joshua sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment while his personal trainer Latif Ayodele and strength coach Sina Ghami were killed.
Joshua's driver Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode was charged at the Sagamu Magistrate Court on Friday, January 2.
The 46-year-old driver faced four charges that include causing death by dangerous driving, reckless and negligent driving, driving without due care and driving without a valid driver's licence.
Joshua was born in Watford, UK, but his family originally comes from Sagamu in Ogun State, Nigeria, which is near the location of the car crash, as per BBC Sports.
He was traveling to see his relatives for New Year celebrations when the car crash happened.
Joshua had recently beaten YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in a bout in Miami while his long-awaited clash with Tyson Fury could be delayed due to the tragic incident.