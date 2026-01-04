Tyson Fury comes out of retirement at age 37

Sports
Former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury announced he will return to boxing soon

Former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is set to return to the ring this year, almost a year after announcing his retirement.

He last fought in December 2024 and was defeated for the second time to Oleksandr Usyk in their heavyweight rematch.

The 37-year-old boxing star took to his Instagram account on Sunday, January 4 to announced his comeback.

Fury said, "2026 is that year. Return of the Mac. Been away for a while but I'm back now. 37 years old and still punching. Nothing better to do than punch men in the face & get paid for it."


Rumours about his return to boxing already started circulating recently after Fury posted videos of himself training in Thailand with South African boxer Kevin Lerena.

Fury hasn’t revealed who he will fight next, but there is growing speculation that he could face his British rival Anthony Joshua, especially after Joshua defeated Jake Paul in December and said he was ready to fight Fury next.

In 2015, he ended Wladimir Klitschko’s long reign by winning on points and became the Super WBA, IBF, and WBO champion.

After taking a break from boxing for over two and a half years to focus on his mental health, Fury made a comeback in 2018 and regained his status as a world champion by beating Deontay Wilder in 2020 to win the WBC heavyweight title.

