  By Bushra Saleem
Novak Djokovic steps down from PTPA citing transparency concerns

  • By Bushra Saleem
Novak Djokovic says he is stepping away from the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA), which he co-founded, citing concerns over transparency and governance within the organisation.

According to The Guardian, writing on social media on Sunday, January 4, he announced that he is cutting ties with PTPA saying “my values and approach are no longer aligned with the current direction of the organization.”

The 24-time grand slam champion announced at the 2020 US Open that he and the now-retired Canadian player Vasek Pospisil were launching the PTPA. They said they were aiming to offer representation for players who are independent contractors in a largely individual sport.

One of the goals made clear along the way was to become a full-fledged union that negotiates collective bargaining agreements like those that exist in team sports, although that has not happened.

Djokovic said on X on Sunday that he had “ongoing concerns regarding transparency, governance, and the way my voice and image have been represented”.

The PTPA filed a class-action lawsuit in March against the women’s and men’s tours, the International Tennis Federation and the sport’s integrity agency, accusing the organisations of “systemic abuse, anti-competitive practices, and a blatant disregard for player welfare”. The four grand slam tournaments were later added as defendants.

Notably, Djokovic was not listed as a plaintiff when the suit was filed; Pospisil and other players were.

