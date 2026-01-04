Sports
  • By Bushra Saleem
Sports

Luke Littler makes history with back-to-back World Darts Championship titles

Littler dominates Gian van Veen to secures second consecutive world darts crown

  • By Bushra Saleem
Luke Littler makes history with back-to-back World Darts Championship titles
Luke Littler makes history with back-to-back World Darts Championship titles

Luke Littler produced a stunning display to thrash Gian van Veen 7-1 and win the PDC World Championship for the second year running.

According to BBC, the 18-year-old Englishman becomes just the fourth player to win the title in back-to-back years, joining Phil Taylor, Adrian Lewis and Gary Anderson in that elite group.

His second victory in only his third appearance at Alexandra Palace also means that only Taylor, with 14, and Michael van Gerwen, on three, have more PDC world titles than Littler.

While Littler may still be 12 shy of Taylor's PDC record, the kind of masterclass he put on against Van Veen is only going to increase talk that 'The Nuke' might just chase down what had seemed an insurmountable achievement.

"It's very special," Littler told Sky Sports. "We've got to keep going, we've got to keep adding more titles. We can't stop here. We're still on this rollercoaster."

Littler averaged in excess of 107 for much of the match, eventually coming in at 106.02, to leave Van Veen - at fractionally shy of 100 - trailing helplessly behind.

Having moved into such a dominant position, Littler finished in style with a 147 checkout before letting out a roar as he turned to a crowd that had backed him throughout the final.

With the £1m prize money secured, tears flowed as he was congratulated by Van Veen before he was handed the Sid Waddell Trophy by Olympic cycling great Sir Chris Hoy.

Kylian Mbappé injury update: Xabi Alonso gives details on recovery progress

Kylian Mbappé injury update: Xabi Alonso gives details on recovery progress
Anthony Joshua returns to UK after tragic car accident in Nigeria

Anthony Joshua returns to UK after tragic car accident in Nigeria
Imam-ul-Haq announces birth of baby girl

Imam-ul-Haq announces birth of baby girl
Iga Swiatek shares her thoughts on latest women’s tennis debate

Iga Swiatek shares her thoughts on latest women’s tennis debate
Phoenix Spicer, former North Melbourne player ‘tragically’ dies at 23

Phoenix Spicer, former North Melbourne player ‘tragically’ dies at 23
How Anthony Joshua skipped fatal crash: Last-minute seat exchange reveal

How Anthony Joshua skipped fatal crash: Last-minute seat exchange reveal
Diane Crump, first female Kentucky Derby rider passes away at 77

Diane Crump, first female Kentucky Derby rider passes away at 77
Luke Littler silences crowd, cruises to World Darts Championship final

Luke Littler silences crowd, cruises to World Darts Championship final
Cristiano Ronaldo falls behind Messi in Raúl’s all-time football rankings

Cristiano Ronaldo falls behind Messi in Raúl’s all-time football rankings
Brennan Johnson set to make Crystal Palace debut after record-breaking move

Brennan Johnson set to make Crystal Palace debut after record-breaking move
Anthony Joshua’s driver charged after deadly SUV crash in Nigeria

Anthony Joshua’s driver charged after deadly SUV crash in Nigeria
Who will replace Enzo Maresca at Chelsea? Top candidates emerge

Who will replace Enzo Maresca at Chelsea? Top candidates emerge

Popular News

Luke Littler makes history with back-to-back World Darts Championship titles

Luke Littler makes history with back-to-back World Darts Championship titles
24 minutes ago
Tommy Lee Jones' daughter's past arrest details surface amid death probe

Tommy Lee Jones' daughter's past arrest details surface amid death probe

2 hours ago
Withernsea missing person search called off after two fatalities

Withernsea missing person search called off after two fatalities
10 hours ago