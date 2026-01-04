Anthony Joshua makes first public appearance after tragic car crash

Sports
  By Fatima Nadeem
The former British heavyweight boxing champion Joshua has given his first public update following a car crash in Nigeria

Anthony Joshua made his first public appearance following a fatal car crash in Nigeria.

The former British heavyweight boxing champion was riding in the back seat of a black Lexus when the SUV collided with a stationary truck on a busy highway.

Joshua sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment while his personal trainer Latif Ayodele and strength coach Sina Ghami were killed.

Taking to his Instagram account on Sunday, January 4, Joshua, who had just returned to the UK, shared a photo with his mother and three other women, one of whom is holding a framed picture of Ghami.

The picture was accompanied by a three-word caption that read, "My Brother's Keeper."

Joshua's driver Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode was charged at the Sagamu Magistrate Court on Friday, January 2.

The 46-year-old driver faced four charges that include causing death by dangerous driving, reckless and negligent driving, driving without due care and driving without a valid driver's licence.

Joshua was born in Watford, UK, but his family originally comes from Sagamu in Ogun State, Nigeria and he was traveling to see his relatives for New Year celebrations when the car crash happened.

