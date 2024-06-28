Mrunal Thakur reflects on her ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ cameo

Bollywood

  by Web Desk
  June 28, 2024
Mrunal Thakur spoke up on her cameo in the highly-anticipated film Kalki 2898 AD.

The actress, known for her versatile acting skills, expressed her thrill and excitement and how quickly she accepted the offer when she was asked to make guest appearance in the latest released movie starring Deepika Padukone, Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.

"When I was approached for Kalki, I didn't even take a moment to say yes,” Mrunal said in a statement without diving into details about her role.

Additionally, the Family Star actress expressed that she has immense faith in producers Aswani Dutt, Swapna Dutt, and Priyanka.

The actress, who also teamed up with the producers in Sita Ramam said that their successful collaboration “made this an easy decision.”

She described being part of this much-awaited movie “absolute visionary filmmaking” and something she knew she must be a part of.

The Kumkum Bhagya actress was amped up to join the ensemble cast of Kalki and played the role of Divya in the movie, a pregnant woman who was killed by Commander Manas.

Besides Mrunal, the film also featured special appearances of many other actors and producers including Krishnakumar as Lord Krishna, Vijay Deverakonda as Arjuna and Malvika Nair as Uttara.

Bollywood News

Fans root for Shraddha Kapoor's 'Stree 2': '100cr,+ loading'
Kareena Kapoor cherishes 'laughter, dancing' on Karisma Kapoor's 50th birthday
Kangana Ranaut starrer 'Emergency' slated to release on…
Will Salman Khan or Saif Ali Khan lead 'Race 4'?
Karan Johar shares his feedback about Kartik Aryan starrer 'Chandu Champion'
Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh starrer 'Kakuda' to release on…
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal critique Kartik Aaryan's 'Chandu Champion'
Mirzapur S3 trailer is out, without THIS main character
Alia Bhatt excited for Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love And War'
Hrithik Roshan feels nostalgic as he listens to 'Ishq Vishk Rebound's playlist
Salman Khan shares sneak peek from 'Sikandar' set
Sharmin Segal 'graciously' handles bullying Sanjeeda Shaikh critics