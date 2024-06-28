Mrunal Thakur reflects on her ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ cameo

Mrunal Thakur spoke up on her cameo in the highly-anticipated film Kalki 2898 AD.
The actress, known for her versatile acting skills, expressed her thrill and excitement and how quickly she accepted the offer when she was asked to make guest appearance in the latest released movie starring Deepika Padukone, Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.
"When I was approached for Kalki, I didn't even take a moment to say yes,” Mrunal said in a statement without diving into details about her role.
Additionally, the Family Star actress expressed that she has immense faith in producers Aswani Dutt, Swapna Dutt, and Priyanka.
The actress, who also teamed up with the producers in Sita Ramam said that their successful collaboration “made this an easy decision.”
She described being part of this much-awaited movie “absolute visionary filmmaking” and something she knew she must be a part of.
The Kumkum Bhagya actress was amped up to join the ensemble cast of Kalki and played the role of Divya in the movie, a pregnant woman who was killed by Commander Manas.
Besides Mrunal, the film also featured special appearances of many other actors and producers including Krishnakumar as Lord Krishna, Vijay Deverakonda as Arjuna and Malvika Nair as Uttara.