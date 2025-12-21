Entertainment
  • By Sidra Khan
Entertainment

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ S23 winner: Karen Carney lifts sparkling glitterball

Karen Carney takes the glitterball home after being crowned the winner of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ Season 23

  • By Sidra Khan
‘Strictly Come Dancing’ S23 winner: Karen Carney lifts sparkling glitterball
‘Strictly Come Dancing’ S23 winner: Karen Carney lifts sparkling glitterball

Strictly Come Dancing has finally awarded its 23rd glitterball – and it’s none other than the exceptional dancer Karen Carney!

On Saturday, December 20, the hit British dance contest show hosted its grand finale, where the OBE honored former footballer was crowned the winner of the 2025 installment, which marked the 23rd season of the show.

Carney – who was paired with professional partner Carlos Gu – proudly lifted the glitterball trophy at the end of a power-packed yet emotional episode.

After her thrilling victory against reality star Amber Davies and social media star George Clarke, the English sports journalist expressed her excitement, saying, “I can’t believe it.”

“I just want to say thank you to everybody that has supported our journey, and supported us. Thank you to this wonderful gentleman, we are a team and I couldn’t have done it without you. It’s been the biggest privilege and honour. I’m literally lost for words, I’m so sorry,” she added.

Lauding Carney, her dance partner Carlos Gu stated, “You changed my life. To the girls and boys watching at home, dream big and be proud and never give up.”

Besides to the exciting win of Karen Carney, Strictly Come Dancing Season 23 also marked a major emotional moment as its presenters, Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, parted ways from the show after hosting it since 2004 and 2014 respectively.

Who is Karen Carney?

Born on August 1, 1987, Karen Carney is an English sports journalist and former professional footballer who played as a winger and midfielder. 

In 2017, she was appointed Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) and has also been honoured with Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for services to association football.

Vernon Kay supports wife Tess Daly at 'Strictly Come Dancing' grand finale

Vernon Kay supports wife Tess Daly at 'Strictly Come Dancing' grand finale
Bowen Yang opens up about emotional departure from ‘SNL’

Bowen Yang opens up about emotional departure from ‘SNL’
Lola Young reveals return plans in first post after career hiatus news

Lola Young reveals return plans in first post after career hiatus news

Lars Eidinger set to play Brainiac in 'Superman: Man of Tomorrow'

Lars Eidinger set to play Brainiac in 'Superman: Man of Tomorrow'
Rob Reiner's son Nick under suicide watch in jail after murder charges

Rob Reiner's son Nick under suicide watch in jail after murder charges
'Stranger Things' star Jamie Campbell makes Broadway debut as Henry Creel

'Stranger Things' star Jamie Campbell makes Broadway debut as Henry Creel

Kim Woo-bin, Shin Min-ah beam in first wedding snap as newlyweds

Kim Woo-bin, Shin Min-ah beam in first wedding snap as newlyweds
Timothée Chalamet mentions Kylie Jenner for first time in months amid split buzz

Timothée Chalamet mentions Kylie Jenner for first time in months amid split buzz
Lily Collins teases new destination for ‘Emily in Paris’ season 6

Lily Collins teases new destination for ‘Emily in Paris’ season 6
Sabrina Carpenter recalls wholesome Eras Tour moments with Taylor Swift

Sabrina Carpenter recalls wholesome Eras Tour moments with Taylor Swift
Lauren Sánchez rings in 56th birthday with flash back to cherished memories

Lauren Sánchez rings in 56th birthday with flash back to cherished memories
Timotheé Chalamet stirs wild frenzy with EsDeeKid collab amid alter ego buzz

Timotheé Chalamet stirs wild frenzy with EsDeeKid collab amid alter ego buzz

Popular News

Ananya Panday in tears over brother Ahaan’s sweet tribute ahead of new film

Ananya Panday in tears over brother Ahaan’s sweet tribute ahead of new film
2 hours ago
Vernon Kay supports wife Tess Daly at 'Strictly Come Dancing' grand finale

Vernon Kay supports wife Tess Daly at 'Strictly Come Dancing' grand finale
10 hours ago
Lars Eidinger set to play Brainiac in 'Superman: Man of Tomorrow'

Lars Eidinger set to play Brainiac in 'Superman: Man of Tomorrow'
12 hours ago