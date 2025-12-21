‘Strictly Come Dancing’ S23 winner: Karen Carney lifts sparkling glitterball

Strictly Come Dancing has finally awarded its 23rd glitterball – and it’s none other than the exceptional dancer Karen Carney!
On Saturday, December 20, the hit British dance contest show hosted its grand finale, where the OBE honored former footballer was crowned the winner of the 2025 installment, which marked the 23rd season of the show.
Carney – who was paired with professional partner Carlos Gu – proudly lifted the glitterball trophy at the end of a power-packed yet emotional episode.
After her thrilling victory against reality star Amber Davies and social media star George Clarke, the English sports journalist expressed her excitement, saying, “I can’t believe it.”
“I just want to say thank you to everybody that has supported our journey, and supported us. Thank you to this wonderful gentleman, we are a team and I couldn’t have done it without you. It’s been the biggest privilege and honour. I’m literally lost for words, I’m so sorry,” she added.
Lauding Carney, her dance partner Carlos Gu stated, “You changed my life. To the girls and boys watching at home, dream big and be proud and never give up.”
Besides to the exciting win of Karen Carney, Strictly Come Dancing Season 23 also marked a major emotional moment as its presenters, Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, parted ways from the show after hosting it since 2004 and 2014 respectively.
Who is Karen Carney?
Born on August 1, 1987, Karen Carney is an English sports journalist and former professional footballer who played as a winger and midfielder.
In 2017, she was appointed Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) and has also been honoured with Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for services to association football.