Camila Cabello frustrated by Drake and Kendrick Lamar's rap feud

Camila Cabello has weighed in on the ongoing rap feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, expressing her frustration over the rivalry.
While conversing with the Sunday Times, the Havannah songstress discussed the release of her latest studio album, C, XOXO, which features the IDGAF rapper, in her two tracks.
Cabello expressed her views on Drake and Lamar's rap feud, “It’s so frustrating to see people talk about someone you know in a way that is negative.”
She added, “You’re like, ‘Dang, if only you guys could just have dinner or something.’”
To note, Drake and Lamar's verbal sparring started when Lamar unleashed his scathing diss verse on Metro Boomin and Future's Like That smash back in March.
Apart from them the rap artists, including J. Cole, Rick Ross, and A$AP Rocky, sent diss tracks back and forth in the weeks that followed.
Drake's Push Ups song marked the formal beginning of the exchange.
In an attempt to get the West Coast rapper to reply, he followed up with his contentious Taylor Made Freestyle, which included AI voices from the late Tupac Shakur and Snoop Dogg.