Entertainment

Camila Cabello frustrated by Drake and Kendrick Lamar's rap feud

Camila Cabello expresses views on Drake and Kendrick Lamar's rap feud

  • by Web Desk
  • June 29, 2024
Camila Cabello frustrated by Drake and Kendrick Lamars rap feud
Camila Cabello frustrated by Drake and Kendrick Lamar's rap feud

Camila Cabello has weighed in on the ongoing rap feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, expressing her frustration over the rivalry.

While conversing with the Sunday Times, the Havannah songstress discussed the release of her latest studio album, C, XOXO, which features the IDGAF rapper, in her two tracks.

Cabello expressed her views on Drake and Lamar's rap feud, “It’s so frustrating to see people talk about someone you know in a way that is negative.”

She added, “You’re like, ‘Dang, if only you guys could just have dinner or something.’”

To note, Drake and Lamar's verbal sparring started when Lamar unleashed his scathing diss verse on Metro Boomin and Future's Like That smash back in March.

Apart from them the rap artists, including J. Cole, Rick Ross, and A$AP Rocky, sent diss tracks back and forth in the weeks that followed.

Drake's Push Ups song marked the formal beginning of the exchange.

In an attempt to get the West Coast rapper to reply, he followed up with his contentious Taylor Made Freestyle, which included AI voices from the late Tupac Shakur and Snoop Dogg.

Camila Cabello frustrated by Drake and Kendrick Lamar's rap feud

Camila Cabello frustrated by Drake and Kendrick Lamar's rap feud
Princess Anne's plan to resume royal duties revealed after discharge

Princess Anne's plan to resume royal duties revealed after discharge
Beyoncé makes most of her stunning summer vacay with Jay-Z

Beyoncé makes most of her stunning summer vacay with Jay-Z

Joseph Quinn reveals ‘Quiet Place’ costar Lupita Nyong'o helped him enter Marvel Universe

Joseph Quinn reveals ‘Quiet Place’ costar Lupita Nyong'o helped him enter Marvel Universe

Entertainment News

Joseph Quinn reveals ‘Quiet Place’ costar Lupita Nyong'o helped him enter Marvel Universe
Beyoncé makes most of her stunning summer vacay with Jay-Z
Joseph Quinn reveals ‘Quiet Place’ costar Lupita Nyong'o helped him enter Marvel Universe
Joseph Quinn reveals ‘Quiet Place’ costar Lupita Nyong'o helped him enter Marvel Universe
Joseph Quinn reveals ‘Quiet Place’ costar Lupita Nyong'o helped him enter Marvel Universe
Zac Efron says 'A Family Affair' is Netflix version of 'The Office'
Joseph Quinn reveals ‘Quiet Place’ costar Lupita Nyong'o helped him enter Marvel Universe
Pregnant Lala Kent shares 4D ulttrasound image of her soon-to-be born baby
Joseph Quinn reveals ‘Quiet Place’ costar Lupita Nyong'o helped him enter Marvel Universe
Jennifer Garner cries her heart out at daughter Violet's graduation ceremony
Joseph Quinn reveals ‘Quiet Place’ costar Lupita Nyong'o helped him enter Marvel Universe
'Baby Reindeer's Richard Gadd teams up with HBO, BBC for new series 'Lions'
Joseph Quinn reveals ‘Quiet Place’ costar Lupita Nyong'o helped him enter Marvel Universe
Khloe Kardashian opens up about spending quality moments with her kids
Joseph Quinn reveals ‘Quiet Place’ costar Lupita Nyong'o helped him enter Marvel Universe
Sania Mirza drops glimpse form her tennis camp tour
Joseph Quinn reveals ‘Quiet Place’ costar Lupita Nyong'o helped him enter Marvel Universe
Aamir Khan buys new home in Mumbai's poshest Pali Hill for BOMB amount
Joseph Quinn reveals ‘Quiet Place’ costar Lupita Nyong'o helped him enter Marvel Universe
Sana Javed takes ethnic fashion a notch higher in new post
Joseph Quinn reveals ‘Quiet Place’ costar Lupita Nyong'o helped him enter Marvel Universe
Zac Efron reveals shock details of iconic ‘Bet On It’ dance from ‘HSM2'
Joseph Quinn reveals ‘Quiet Place’ costar Lupita Nyong'o helped him enter Marvel Universe
Lupita Nyong’o reveals making 'pitch' to Taylor Swift to use ‘Shake It Off’