Martin Mull, ‘Fernwood 2 Night’ star breathes his last at 80

Martin Mull, the beloved comedian and star of the cult classic show Fernwood 2 Night, has passed away at the age of 80.
The Clue star daughter, Maggie Mull shared on her Instagram that her father died on Thursday at home after a “valiant fight against a long illness.”
She wrote, “He was known for excelling at every creative discipline imaginable and also for doing Red Roof Inn commercials.”
Maggie continued, “He would find that joke funny. He was never not funny. My dad will be deeply missed by his wife and daughter, by his friends and coworkers, by fellow artists and comedians and musicians, and — the sign of a truly exceptional person — by many, many dogs. I loved him tremendously.”
In his bright career, Martin’s guest appearance on Veep as political assistant Bob Bradley earned him an Emmy nomination in 2016.
He had most recently made cameo appearances on Grace and Frankie, Not Dead Yet, and The Afterparty.
Martin started his television career when he hosted Barth Gimble's chat show on the wickedly satirical TV series Fernwood 2 Night, produced by Norman Lear and renamed America Tonight, in 1977 and 1978.
He kicked off his career as a songwriter, penning Jane Morgan’s 1970 country single A Girl Named Johnny Cash, which peaked at No. 61 on Billboard’s country charts.
Martin Mull left behind his wife, Wendy Haas, an actress and composer whom he married in 1982, and their daughter, Maggie, a television writer and producer.