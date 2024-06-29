Entertainment

Martin Mull, ‘Fernwood 2 Night’ star breathes his last at 80

Marti Mull's death was announced by his daughter

  • by Web Desk
  • June 29, 2024
Martin Mull, ‘Fernwood 2 Night’ star breathes his last at 80
Martin Mull, ‘Fernwood 2 Night’ star breathes his last at 80

Martin Mull, the beloved comedian and star of the cult classic show Fernwood 2 Night, has passed away at the age of 80.

The Clue star daughter, Maggie Mull shared on her Instagram that her father died on Thursday at home after a “valiant fight against a long illness.”

She wrote, “He was known for excelling at every creative discipline imaginable and also for doing Red Roof Inn commercials.”

Maggie continued, “He would find that joke funny. He was never not funny. My dad will be deeply missed by his wife and daughter, by his friends and coworkers, by fellow artists and comedians and musicians, and — the sign of a truly exceptional person — by many, many dogs. I loved him tremendously.”


In his bright career, Martin’s guest appearance on Veep as political assistant Bob Bradley earned him an Emmy nomination in 2016.

He had most recently made cameo appearances on Grace and Frankie, Not Dead Yet, and The Afterparty.

Martin started his television career when he hosted Barth Gimble's chat show on the wickedly satirical TV series Fernwood 2 Night, produced by Norman Lear and renamed America Tonight, in 1977 and 1978.

He kicked off his career as a songwriter, penning Jane Morgan’s 1970 country single A Girl Named Johnny Cash, which peaked at No. 61 on Billboard’s country charts.

Martin Mull left behind his wife, Wendy Haas, an actress and composer whom he married in 1982, and their daughter, Maggie, a television writer and producer.

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck maintain separate lives amid marital woes

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck maintain separate lives amid marital woes

King Charles’ new photo paints strong picture of ailing monarch

King Charles’ new photo paints strong picture of ailing monarch
Queen Camilla sends strong message on Armed Forces Day

Queen Camilla sends strong message on Armed Forces Day
Martin Mull, ‘Fernwood 2 Night’ star breathes his last at 80

Martin Mull, ‘Fernwood 2 Night’ star breathes his last at 80

Entertainment News

Martin Mull, ‘Fernwood 2 Night’ star breathes his last at 80
Paris Hilton vows to support Institutional Child Abuse Act
Martin Mull, ‘Fernwood 2 Night’ star breathes his last at 80
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck maintain separate lives amid marital woes
Martin Mull, ‘Fernwood 2 Night’ star breathes his last at 80
Camila Cabello frustrated by Drake and Kendrick Lamar's rap feud
Martin Mull, ‘Fernwood 2 Night’ star breathes his last at 80
Beyoncé makes most of her stunning summer vacay with Jay-Z
Martin Mull, ‘Fernwood 2 Night’ star breathes his last at 80
Joseph Quinn reveals ‘Quiet Place’ costar Lupita Nyong'o helped him enter Marvel Universe
Martin Mull, ‘Fernwood 2 Night’ star breathes his last at 80
Zac Efron says 'A Family Affair' is Netflix version of 'The Office'
Martin Mull, ‘Fernwood 2 Night’ star breathes his last at 80
Pregnant Lala Kent shares 4D ulttrasound image of her soon-to-be born baby
Martin Mull, ‘Fernwood 2 Night’ star breathes his last at 80
Jennifer Garner cries her heart out at daughter Violet's graduation ceremony
Martin Mull, ‘Fernwood 2 Night’ star breathes his last at 80
'Baby Reindeer's Richard Gadd teams up with HBO, BBC for new series 'Lions'
Martin Mull, ‘Fernwood 2 Night’ star breathes his last at 80
Khloe Kardashian opens up about spending quality moments with her kids
Martin Mull, ‘Fernwood 2 Night’ star breathes his last at 80
Sania Mirza drops glimpse form her tennis camp tour
Martin Mull, ‘Fernwood 2 Night’ star breathes his last at 80
Aamir Khan buys new home in Mumbai's poshest Pali Hill for BOMB amount